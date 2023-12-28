Sir Winston Churchill and Buckingham Palace celebrated on new coins for 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Sir Winston Churchill and Buckingham Palace celebrated on new coins for 2024

By Press Association
New coin designs for 2024, marking key milestones and anniversaries, have been unveiled by the Royal Mint (Royal Mint/PA)
Commemorative coins celebrating Sir Winston Churchill, Buckingham Palace and the RNLI have been unveiled by the Royal Mint among five new designs to appear in 2024.

The designs will celebrate some key events and anniversaries, the Mint said.

The 2024 Annual Set will include designs for a Buckingham Palace £5 coin; a 150th anniversary of the birth of Sir Winston Churchill £2 coin; a 200th anniversary of the National Gallery £2 coin; a 200th anniversary of the RNLI 50p coin; and a Team GB and ParalympicsGB 50p coin.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coins at the Royal Mint said: “As we approach the new year, we are excited to reveal five new designs set to appear on commemorative coins in 2024, celebrating some of the most significant moments and anniversaries set to take place.

“In addition to commemorating important historical events such as the RNLI’s 200th anniversary, the Annual Set also celebrates future events, like the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, with a 50p specially struck for Team GB and ParalympicsGB.

“The Royal Mint has been regularly issuing Annual Sets since 1971 and they have become highly collectable as works of art. They are also gifted to people celebrating special occasions in the upcoming year, as they serve as a keepsake of that memorable time.”

Royal Mint coins
The new Royal Mint coins for 2024 laid out (Royal Mint/PA)

The Royal Mint also gave further details about the coin designs:

– The Buckingham Palace £5 coin

Designed by artist Henry Gray, the coin features the architecture of Buckingham Palace front and centre of the coin.

– Marking the 150th anniversary of the birth of Sir Winston Churchill £2 coin

The £2 coin struck to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of Sir Winston Churchill depicts a portrait of him as a young man in 1895, in the uniform of the 4th Queen’s Own Hussars. The edge inscription: “Pave the way for peace and freedom,” is taken from a remark he made in late 1953, while serving his second term as prime minister. The design appearing on the coin was created by Natasha Seaward, a graphic designer at the Royal Mint.

– The 200th anniversary of the National Gallery £2 coin

Created by designer, engraver and printmaker Edwina Ellis, the design appearing on the UK £2 features the gallery building at the centre of the coin.

– Marking the 200th anniversary of the RNLI 50p coin

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has been saving lives at sea since 1824. As the RNLI approaches its 200th anniversary in 2024, The Royal Mint has produced an official UK 50p to mark this milestone moment. Created by John Bergdahl, the 50p coin design displays the RNLI flag surrounded by a life ring highlighting the 200-year anniversary.

– The Team GB and ParalympicsGB 50p coin

The Royal Mint said it produced an official UK 50p to celebrate and wish Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes the best of luck at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Designed by Charis Tsevis, the 50p depicts two athletes representing both the Olympic and Paralympic Games in parity.

The 2024 commemorative sets will be available in a range of precious metal and base proof finishes, from January 2 at the Royal Mint website, with prices starting from £34.50.

The Buckingham Palace £5 coin, National Gallery UK £2 coin, RNLI UK 50p coin and Team GB and ParalympicsGB UK 50p coin will be available to purchase individually throughout the year.

The Sir Winston Churchill 2024 UK £2 coin will be available as part of the 2024 Annual Sets and may also feature in other sets and product formats in the future, the Mint said.