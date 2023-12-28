London shares dip slightly as housebuilders struggle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

London shares dip slightly as housebuilders struggle

By Press Association
The FTSE 100 moved 0.03%, or 2.21 points lower, to finish at 7,722.74 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The FTSE 100 moved 0.03%, or 2.21 points lower, to finish at 7,722.74 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

London’s main markets finished marginally lower on the final full day of trading in 2023.

It came after a rocky session which saw the FTSE 100 open sharply higher, retreat and then spend the afternoon higher again before tipping downwards before the close.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.03%, or 2.21 points lower, to finish at 7,722.74.

In London, strong Boxing Day sales figures were taken as a signal for robust spending which could keep interest rates higher for longer.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Housebuilders, Barratt Developments and Berkeley Group, are on the back foot, amid signs that consumers are still showing signs of resilience in their spending patterns, in the post-Christmas sales.

“The Bank of England is showing more wariness than the Fed about the trajectory for inflation, so any sign that interest rates might stay higher for longer, in the UK, aren’t read well for the housing market.”

London was again the overperformer compared with its European peers.

The German Dax index was down 0.24% at the close and the Cac 40 closed down 0.48%.

Meanwhile, sterling dropped against the dollar after the number of US filings for unemployment claims came in hotter than expected.

The pound was down 0.52% at 1.273 US dollars and was 0.15% lower at 1.150 euro at market close in London.

In company news, a dip in energy prices dragged on Shell despite the FTSE 100 giant confirming securing a supply deal from state-owned oil company QatarEnergy to provide it with up to 18 million barrels each year.

The oil major’s agreement, through its Shell International Eastern Trading Company, will start in earnest in January.

Shell shares were down 7p at 2,549p at the close of play on Thursday.

In London’s junior Aim market, Zanaga Iron Ore shot higher after the mining firm signed an initial agreement to power its project in the Republic of Congo.

It secured a memorandum of understanding with China Machinery Engineering Corp related to hydroelectric power solutions for the project.

Shares in the company improved by 1.51p to 10.25p.

Fellow miner Corcel also leapt in value after it reported positive drilling results from its part-owned site in Angola.

It finished 0.12p higher at 0.705p at the end of the session.

Shares in telecommunications giant BT slipped after they went ex-dividend during the session.

It finished 3.15p lower at 122.95p as a result, although it remained in positive territory for the year.

The price of oil took another slight step back amid speculation shipping through the Red Sea may restart in the coming weeks, despite concerns over attacks in the region.

A barrel of Brent crude oil was down by 1.29% to 78.62 US dollars (£61.73) as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 10.4p to 808.4p, GSK, up 11.6p to 1,461.2p, Prudential, up 5.8p to 878.2p, Unilever, up 25p to 3,812.5p, and Rio Tinto, up 35p to 5,860p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were BT, down 3.15p to 122.95p, Flutter Entertainment, down 215p to 13,840p, Beazley, down 6p to 524p, Fresnillo, down 6.6p to 590.2p, and Land Securities, down 7.2p to 716.4p.