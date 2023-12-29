CBI boss looks to future after year of scrutiny for business leaders’ behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

CBI boss looks to future after year of scrutiny for business leaders’ behaviour

By Press Association
The behaviour of several top business leaders was under the magnifying glass in 2023 (John Walton/PA)
The behaviour of several top business leaders was under the magnifying glass in 2023 (John Walton/PA)

It was a year to forget for the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), whose credibility took a hit when dozens of its members started to leave in the wake of allegations against former staff members.

The lobby group was cast into turmoil as The Guardian reported allegations from several women, including against its then boss.

But new chief executive Rain Newton-Smith said she had her eye on the future, saying the group could deliver “unparalleled business insight and policy analysis”, and that it had ended the year “doing what we do best”.

Rain Newton-Smith
The CBI brought in new director general Rain Newton-Smith in April (Aaron Chown/PA)

It came in a year where BP boss Bernard Looney’s former relationships and allegations of serious misconduct against one of London’s biggest hedge fund managers led to big-name resignations.

The trouble for the CBI started with a story in The Guardian which alleged that then-boss Tony Danker had made unwanted contact with a woman who worked for the business group.

Mr Danker apologised and agreed to step aside while the group investigated his behaviour, which his accuser considered to be sexual harassment.

But weeks later, things went from bad to worse for the group. The newspaper wrote another article, this time with much more serious allegations.

Tony Danker
Then-CBI boss Tony Danker was accused of having made unwanted contact with a woman who worked for the business group (Yui Mok/PA)

It said that more than a dozen women had approached its reporters, saying they were the victims of sexual misconduct. One of the women said she had been raped at a staff party.

The CBI sacked Mr Danker and three other members of staff in the wake of the second story. But then came the third article.

In it, another woman said she had been raped by two colleagues at the CBI.

That opened the floodgates. Just hours later, some of the most high profile of the 190,000 businesses the CBI claimed to represent had suspended or stopped their membership in the group.

By the end of that Friday, the CBI said it would “suspend all policy and membership activity” after losing dozens of members.

The business group has since tried to mend bridges. It brought in new director general Ms Newton-Smith in April, who had left the role as the group’s chief economist and taken a new role at Barclays just a month before.

Now Ms Newton-Smith wants to talk about what the group can do for businesses, and the wins it sees in the autumn statement.

“After a tough period for the organisation, it was great to end the year doing what we do best: bringing businesses together and influencing policy at the highest levels of government,” she said.

“With a general election set for next year and growth not where we want it to be, the CBI will head into 2024 with renewed purpose: to be a catalyst between business and government to deliver sustainable growth for the benefit of society.

“Having completed our governance review and implemented the cultural changes outlined in our prospectus for change, the organisation is well set to deliver unparalleled business insight and policy analysis that can shape the country’s economic story in the years to come.”

Bernard Looney
BP boss Bernard Looney resigned from the company in a shock announcement in September (Aaron Chown/PA)

It was not the only behaviour-linked scandal to hit the City over the year.

In September, BP boss Mr Looney resigned from the company in a shock announcement. The business said that he had failed to disclose past relationships with colleagues when asked by the board.

He had been at the company for decades, but spent less than four years in the top post.

The company said he had disclosed some past relationships with colleagues during a review sparked by an anonymous source in 2022.

But after further claims surfaced, Mr Looney was forced to admit he had not been “fully transparent” in his disclosures to the board. BP is still looking for a new chief executive.

Crispin Odey
Odey Asset Management announced in June that hedge fund manager Crispin Odey would be leaving the company (Aaron Chown/PA)

Elsewhere, the allegations against hedge fund manager Crispin Odey were much more serious.

He had been the subject of allegations of sexual impropriety for years. In 2021 he had been acquitted of an alleged indecent assault which dated back to 1998.

But until this year he had continued to gain success at Odey Asset Management, the hedge fund which bears his name.

In June, the Financial Times and Tortoise Media said they had spoken to 13 women who claimed Mr Odey had abused or harassed them. Some of them had worked for the investment company. Mr Odey said at the time that the allegations were “rubbish”.

Just a day later, Odey Asset Management announced that Mr Odey would be leaving the company, and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) later opened an investigation to see if he was “fit and proper” to work in financial services.

In October, Odey Asset Management decided to shut down entirely.