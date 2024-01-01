Banks of the future will use AI to influence financial decisions, say experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banks of the future will use AI to influence financial decisions, say experts

By Press Association
AI will be used to make more decisions on bank customers’ financial affairs (Matt Crossick/PA)
Next-generation banks will use generative artificial intelligence (AI) to influence people’s financial decisions, spot potentially vulnerable customers, train call centre staff and even run social media accounts.

The complex technology could “touch almost everything that goes on at a bank”, according to Tom Merry, the head of banking strategy at Accenture.

The UK banking industry has been using AI for years, such as through predictive models which detect fraud and analyse risks.

But more banks are starting to test the use of generative AI, where complex models can create something completely new based on a vast set of data.

UK banks could use AI to recognise a distressed or vulnerable customer (Alamy/PA)

It has been cutting through into the mainstream with chatbots like ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

The tech is “exciting but scary” for bank bosses who are “wary” of its risks, said Mr Merry, who works with lenders on their transformation strategies.

But he said he has had more requests from banking firms who are keen to experiment with the tech.

This could mean using people’s personal spending and banking data to design a bespoke product for a customer, or “nudging” through online banking toward making small decisions to improve their financial strength.

It could also see banks experiment with voice recognition technology – meaning AI can pick up on the sentiment of a caller and potentially spot if they sound vulnerable or distressed, prompting staff to increase engagement.

Elsewhere, Mr Merry suggested that generative AI can go as far as managing banks’ social media platforms, or training human resources and call centre staff such as through “avatars” to role play interactions.

Peter Rothwell, KPMG’s UK head of banking, pointed out that customers will need to trust that their data is being used for the right reasons if generative AI is to be adopted more widely.

“The more a bank knows about you, the more help it can be in terms of helping you manage your key outcomes,” he told the PA news agency.

“But that requires trust, and data security, and reliability.”

For example, a bank receiving a credit card application from a customer could nudge them towards a short-term overdraft instead, using AI and based on what they know about their financial situation.

“In order to get to that point … I need to trust that they’ve got my best interests at heart, rather than theirs,” Mr Rothwell said.

But some research suggests that the banking industry still has a long way to go when it comes to engaging with customers.

A poll conducted by Eligible, an AI platform for banks, found that nearly a quarter of people in the UK said they had received no communication from their bank that was personalised to their financial situation, leading them to ignore it altogether.

Zahra Hassan, Eligible’s co-founder, said AI can be used to detect how well a person understands a financial product and therefore spot potentially vulnerable customers.

“Based on this, we can start to form views on the likelihood that they could struggle to meet their payments,” she said.

“AI has the power to transform customer support from a reactive relationship to a proactive one.”

It comes as Britain’s largest high street lenders have axed hundreds of branches across the country as they shift toward mobile banking.

Research from KPMG UK found that about a fifth of UK consumers have not visited a bank branch in the past year, up from 14% in 2022.

Just 13% of respondents had visited a branch in the prior week when the survey was conducted last month, compared with 18% the year before.

And just over a third of adults now consider an app that is simple to use as being the more important interaction they have with their bank, higher than the quarter who said so last year.