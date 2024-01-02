Majority of consumers planning overseas summer holiday – survey

More than half (56%) of UK adults plan to take an overseas summer holiday this year, a new survey suggests.

Some 51% intend to travel abroad more than once in 2024, the poll commissioned by financial protection scheme Atol indicated.

Around one in 13 respondents (8%) said they expect to research and book their next holiday on the same day, while a fifth (20%) said the process will likely take more than a month.

There is expected to be a surge in bookings on the first Saturday of the year, which some in the travel industry refer to as “Sunshine Saturday”.

Many holiday companies traditionally offer discounts in this period, but Atol warned consumers to “read the small print”.

Atol provides support for people who have booked a package trip – such as flights and accommodation – when a tour operator goes out of business.

It arranges for people already overseas to be flown home and reimburses financial losses suffered by those with future trips.

The scheme, run by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), was launched 50 years ago.

CAA director Tim Johnson said: “This weekend, typically known as ‘Sunshine Saturday’, is traditionally the busiest for people booking their holidays, with many travellers taking advantage of bargain deals.

“We’ve seen bookings grow significantly back to pre-pandemic levels, and that’s why it’s important to make smart decisions to avoid missing out on key financial protection.

“By booking an Atol-protected holiday, consumers know they can then relax and won’t be left out of pocket should their travel firm collapse.”

Atol’s tips to consumers include checking web addresses are legitimate, not replying to unsolicited emails, texts, social media messages or calls with holiday offers, using a credit card to pay and buying travel insurance.

– The survey of 2,295 UK adults was conducted by research company Savanta between December 9 and 10.