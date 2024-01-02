Chase UK aims for profit in 2025 as digital bank grows ‘rapidly’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chase UK aims for profit in 2025 as digital bank grows ‘rapidly’

By Press Association
Chase UK could start becoming profitable as soon as next year (Alamy/PA)
Chase UK could start becoming profitable as soon as next year, as the bank is striving to be a “major player” in Britain as people hunt for better returns on their savings.

The digital bank, owned by US giant JP Morgan, has amassed more than two million customers since launching in Britain in 2021 and manages around £15 billion in deposits.

Managing director Shaun Port told the PA news agency that the UK spin-off is growing quickly and could begin to be profitable from 2025.

It comes after JP Morgan’s president Daniel Pinto revealed in November that he expects the UK consumer bank to break even in the next 12 to 18 months, at least two years earlier than previously expected.

JP Morgan had warned that losses from the UK digital bank would be about 450 million US dollars (£352 million) in 2022, and estimated a similar amount for the following years until it begins to generate an income.

Mr Port told PA: “We’ve been building the bank rapidly, so we believe that we can bring the UK business to profitability in 2025.

“We want to be a major player in the UK banking scene, and to do that, we obviously need to make banking with Chase compelling.”

Starting the UK bank from scratch has allowed it to be technology-led and save on costs associated with running legacy systems and manual processes, he said.

Chase continues to be “efficient” and “careful on costs” as it hopes to swing the loss-making business to profit.

Furthermore, Mr Port said the bank has made a concerted effort to tell customers when it is changing its savings rates, usually on the day that the Bank of England has announced it is hiking interest rates.

This communication has “built trust” in the bank, which currently offers 4.1% interest on its saver account, he said.

It comes as consumers see building their savings as a top financial goal for 2024, with 30% of people saying so, according to a survey conducted by Chase.

Mr Port said there is a “clear desire to be more resilient” among customers, with people more actively managing their finances, including by transferring their monthly salary into accounts with higher interest and then moving money out to cover major bills.

“The banking sector is in good health, but people can do more to earn more from their money, rather than just leave it with their existing provider and getting very little on their savings,” he said.

Nearly a fifth of consumers see paying off debts as a top goal, while 18% are focusing on building an emergency fund, according to the same research.

Meanwhile, Chase UK is set to offer credit cards this year as it looks to further expand its consumer products.

“That’s going to broaden our offer because having a credit card is really important to our customers; we have a lot of people asking when we’re going to launch, so we’re looking forward to getting it out there,” Mr Port said.

It is also set to grow beyond the UK and the US and has been building a team in Berlin, amid reports it is planning to launch in Germany and other European Union countries.