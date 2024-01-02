Shop price inflation steady in December as food prices fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Shop price inflation steady in December as food prices fall

By Press Association
Shop prices remained 4.3% higher than a year ago, below the three-month average rate of 4.6% (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Shop prices remained 4.3% higher than a year ago, below the three-month average rate of 4.6% (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Shop price inflation remained steady in December but at its lowest since June 2022, the latest figures show.

Shop prices remained 4.3% higher than a year ago, below the three-month average rate of 4.6%, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index.

Households did have reason to celebrate as food inflation fell for the eighth consecutive month to 6.7%, down from 7.7% in November and also slowing to its lowest rate since June 2022.

CONSUMER Prices
(PA Graphics)

Fresh food inflation slowed even further, to 5.4% from the previous month’s 6.7%, to reach its lowest point since May 2022.

Non-food products had a more challenging December, with inflation rising again to 3.1% from 2.5% in November following retailers’ investment in Black Friday discounting and ahead of the January sales.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson warned that new border checks for EU imports and higher business rates bills from April were “obstacles on the road ahead”.

She said: “Government should think twice before imposing new costs on retail businesses that would not only hold back vital investment in local communities, but also push up prices for struggling households.”

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said: “NIQ research showed that low price, quality, and availability were the top factors for shoppers when planning where to do their main Christmas grocery shop this year so the further fall in shop prices will have helped shoppers celebrate the festive season.

“But there was a lot of pressure on discretionary spend and price discounting was deeper and began earlier not just in the non-food channel but also in food retail, where promotions got back to a four-year high at the end of the year.”