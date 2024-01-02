FTSE 100 sees flat start to 2024 as UK factory slump dampens New Year spirits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE 100 sees flat start to 2024 as UK factory slump dampens New Year spirits

By Press Association
The FTSE 100 has seen a flat start to 2024 (Aaron Chown/PA)
The FTSE 100 has seen a flat start to 2024 (Aaron Chown/PA)

The FTSE 100 has seen a flat start to 2024 as news of Britain’s worsening factory downturn signalled the economy has more hurdles to overcome in the New Year.

The blue-chip index lost ground on Tuesday afternoon, the first full day of trading, after seeing a slight rise over 2023.

It moved 11.72 points lower, or 0.15%, to close at 7,721.52.

A new PMI survey from S&P Global and CIPS found the UK manufacturing industry contracted for the 17th month in a row in December, with confidence among businesses hitting a 12-month low.

Engineering and industrial stocks were among the biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 on Thursday.

But investment experts said despite the weak start to 2024, the index could face better prospects during the year as economic conditions improve.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Inflation is heading in the right direction, albeit with a stubborn nature, and interest rate cuts are expected to start later next year, easing pressure on companies needing to refinance and on consumers, and providing a tailwind for discretionary stocks.

“Of course, there may well be other events which intervene to trip up progress, but the FTSE 100 remains undervalued compared to its global peers and looks set to recover in 2024.”

It was a slow start to trading for stock markets elsewhere in Europe. At the end of the day, Frankfurt’s Dax was up 0.11% and Paris’s Cac 40 was down 0.26%.

In the US, the S&P 500 was down about 0.5% and Dow Jones was up 0.1% by the time European markets closed.

The pound was trading around 0.8% lower against the US dollar to 1.2626, and relatively flat against the euro to 1.1525.

After a choppy few months for oil prices amid conflict in the Middle East, Brent crude oil was trading lower at the start of the year. The price of a barrel of the commodity was down 1.5% to 75.91 US dollars (£60.10) at the end of the day.

German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl revealed record-breaking festive sales (Peter Byrne/PA)

In company news, shares in FTSE 100-listed Marks & Spencer and Tesco rose after rival supermarkets Aldi and Lidl revealed record Christmas trading.

Aldi said it had its “best-ever” performance with UK sales of more than £1.5 billon for the first time in the month leading up to Christmas, and Lidl recorded its busiest ever trading day on Friday December 22.

The positive news from the discounters comes ahead of major supermarkets due to report their sales performances next weeks. Shares in M&S closed 1.3% higher and Tesco was up 0.9%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were GSK, up 29.6p to 1,479.8p, AstraZeneca, up 188p to 10,788p, Vodafone, up 1.2p to 69.76p, British American Tobacco, up 36p to 2,331.5p, and Marks & Spencer, up 3.6p to 276p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Fresnillo, down 23.4p to 571p, Diploma, down 132p to 3,450p, St James’s Place, down 24.8p to 658.8p, Prudential, down 31p to 856.2p, and JD Sports Fashion, down 5.35p to 160.6p.