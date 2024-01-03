Entain appoints activist investor Ricky Sandler to board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entain appoints activist investor Ricky Sandler to board

By Press Association
Entain owns Ladbrokes and Coral, among other brands (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ladbrokes owner Entain has appointed an activist investor to its board who has previously called for the group to sell off some or all of its stake in a major US joint venture.

The business said that Ricky Sandler would sit on its capital allocation committee as well as its people and governance committee.

The company will also work with his outfit, Eminence Capital, to find another director who can sit on Entain’s board.

It is a move which will give some hope for those wanting Entain to change its practices. In a letter to the board in June, Mr Sandler criticised the decision of the betting giant to sell new shares in order to raise money for takeovers.

Entain said last summer that it would buy STS Holding, a Polish sports-betting company, for around £750 million.

To get the cash to do so, it issued new shares, about 8% of the company, something which Mr Sandler said he did not understand.

In June, he said: “This approach is perplexing on many levels. While we can support the company pursuing seemingly rational acquisitions, funding them with highly undervalued equity is an empire building, shareholder value destroying strategy.”

In the last year, Entain shares are down around a quarter, and chief executive Jette Nygaard-Andersen announced last month that she would leave the business.

On Wednesday, chairman Barry Gibson said: “I am pleased to welcome Ricky to the board of Entain.

“Ricky has a deep knowledge of our business and a firm belief in the quality of our operations and substantial growth opportunities.

“We look forward to benefiting from his perspectives and expertise as we work to drive value for all Entain shareholders.”

Mr Sandler said: “Entain is a robust business with market-leading brands, a unique technology platform, and enviable positions in key geographies around the world.

“I look forward to working with my fellow directors to help Entain achieve long-term success and create lasting value for its shareholders.”