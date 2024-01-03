Mortgage rate cuts ‘will take some of sting out of rise’ for people refixing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Mortgage rate cuts ‘will take some of sting out of rise’ for people refixing

By Press Association
The cuts were ‘just the latest salvo in an increasingly fast-moving market’, L&C Mortgages said (Joe Giddens/PA)
The cuts were 'just the latest salvo in an increasingly fast-moving market', L&C Mortgages said (Joe Giddens/PA)

A fresh round of mortgage rate cuts is getting under way as the new year starts, which could remove some of the “sting” for those who are coming to the end of their current fixed deal, experts have said.

HSBC UK is among those making cuts to its fixed rates in a further boost for mortgage borrowers.

The bank’s new rates are effective from Thursday, including a five-year rate of 3.94% for remortgage customers borrowing up to 60% of the property value.

HSBC’s two-year fixed rate for remortgages will dip below the 4.50% threshold, with rates hitting 4.49%, again for those with at least 40% equity in their home.

David Hollingworth, associate director at L&C Mortgages, said: “These cuts are just the latest salvo in an increasingly fast-moving market.

“These rates are offering some of the lowest rates since the spike in rates last summer. Although borrowers coming to the end of their current fixed-rate this year will still be looking at a rise in payments, these new lower rates will at least take some of the sting out of the inevitable rise.

“HSBC’s move is notable in that its rates are on offer to those borrowers looking to remortgage, a departure from the recent trend of pricing favouring homemovers.

“With large numbers of borrowers anxiously approaching the expiry of a fix taken during the ultra-low rate period, this is a welcome move and hopefully a signal for more lenders to follow suit, improving options for those facing payment shock.

“These cuts follow hot on the heels of new year improvements by Halifax and others will be bound to follow suit. We thought the new year would start with a bang and that’s proving to be the case.”

According to financial information website Moneyfacts, across all deposit sizes, the average two-year fixed homeowner mortgage rate on the market is 5.92%, down from 5.93% on Tuesday.

The average five-year fixed homeowner mortgage rate is 5.53%, down from an average rate of 5.54% on Tuesday.

An HSBC UK spokesperson said: “Our new fixed mortgage rates will see significant cuts across the board which will be a welcomed move.

“Specifically, for customers wishing to remortgage, our rates will start from 3.94% for a five-year deal at 60% LTV (loan-to-value) with a £999 fee.”