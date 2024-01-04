Two fifths of UK business owners have parents who are founders – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Two fifths of UK business owners have parents who are founders – survey

By Press Association
Two fifths of people who have started their own business are the children of entrepreneurs, new research has shown (Alamy/PA)
Two fifths of people who have started their own business are the children of entrepreneurs, new research has shown (Alamy/PA)

Two fifths of people who have started their own business are the children of entrepreneurs, as most founders dip into their own or parents’ savings to fund a start-up, new research has shown.

People with entrepreneurial parents could be more likely to inherit the skills needed to launch a business, according to a survey of more than 1,200 firms conducted by the 2023 UK StartUp Awards and Starling Bank.

More female than male founders have been inspired by a parent that started their own firm, with 42% of women saying so compared with 36% of men.

Children of business owners are more likely to be exposed to business ideas, challenges and opportunities from an early age, the analysis suggested.

But most people who launch start-ups have dipped into their own cash reserves to do so.

Some 85% of start-ups launched in the last three years have relied on the founder’s personal capital as an initial source of funding.

While a fifth of the respondents, all of whom entered last year’s StartUp Awards, said family and friends provided an important cash boost.

A separate survey of about 500 UK founders undertaken by wealth manager Charles Stanley yielded similar results, finding that a fifth used inherited money to kickstart their business.

Some 19% of start-ups were funded by parents, 10% by grandparents or other relatives, and 14% drew on a family trust for initial funding, the research found.

Business man using internet on smart phone and laptop (Alamy/PA)
A fifth of respondents to the study said family and friends provided an important cash boost for their start-up (Alamy/PA)

Andrew Meigh, managing director of financial planning for Charles Stanley, said the study shows that “UK business is, at least in part, a family institution”.

Meanwhile, Starling Bank’s study found that just 13% of business owners took out a bank loan to launch their start-up.

It comes as more than three fifths said they thought accessing finance was going to be their biggest challenge over the next 12 months, indicating that many entrepreneurs need more funding to grow.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, founder of the UK StartUp Awards, said banks and investors can often consider start-ups as “high risk ventures with a lack of any proven track record or market presence”.

But he added that smaller businesses make an “enormous contribution to the UK economy” and need support amid a tougher economic climate.

Harriet Rees, the chief information officer at Starling Bank, said: “Start-ups have faced a particularly tough environment in the last few years, first with the pandemic and now with higher interest rates and the uncertainties of the cost of living crisis.

“Many have demonstrated incredible resilience.”