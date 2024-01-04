JD Sports hit as weary customers flock to sale prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JD Sports hit as weary customers flock to sale prices

By Press Association
JD said that it had been hit by increased promotions in the sector (Steve Paston/PA)
Trainer seller JD Sports struggled to tempt weary customers even during the all-important Christmas period, forcing it to downgrade the amount of profit it expects to make this year.

The retailer said it would pocket more than £100 million less than previously thought in part to what it called “increased promotional activity” across the sector.

It said the “peak trading season” – industry jargon for Christmas – was softer and had more promotions than bosses had anticipated.

It did not directly say whether some of these special offers had been available in JD stores or whether it was just rivals who were taking business away from it.

However, the company said revenue grew 6% organically when accounting for moving exchange rates in the last 22 weeks of the calendar year.

“This was slightly below our expectations,” JD said.

Customers were cautious, having been hit by soaring inflation over the last two years, which has left many with less money in their pockets.

“Our key markets have seen increased promotional activity during the peak trading season, driven by a more cautious consumer, but we continue to grow market share,” said chief executive Regis Schultz.

The business said it had also been hit by milder weather from the second half of September onwards.

Pre-tax profit is now expected to be £915 million to £935 million in the year to early February, down from previous expectations of £1.04 billion.

“We have made good progress against our five-year strategic plan, delivering global organic revenue growth of 6% in the period, against very tough comparisons with last year, and opening over 200 new JD stores in the year,” Mr Schultz said.

“We are confident in our strategy and we continue to invest in our supply chain, systems and stores, supported by our strong cash generation and healthy balance sheet.”