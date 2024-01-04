Next raises profit outlook after better-than-forecast festive trading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Next raises profit outlook after better-than-forecast festive trading

By Press Association
Next has hiked its profit outlook for the fifth time this year (Ian West/PA)
High street chain Next has hiked its profit outlook for the fifth time this year after better-than-expected festive sales and forecast earnings to increase further over the next 12 months.

The retail giant saw full-price sales jump 5.7% higher over the nine weeks to December 30, with growth of 10% in both of the final two weeks before Christmas Day.

It is now forecasting full-year sales to rise by 4% as it said January trading is also set to be better than expected.

Next upped its profit forecast to £905 million for the year to January 27, which would be a 4% rise on 2022-23 and compares with guidance for £885 million given in November.

The group is also predicting a 5% rise in underlying group pre-tax profits to £960 million for the year ahead on full-price sales up 2.5%, or 6% including recent acquisitions.

It revealed it is not planning to increase prices for shoppers over the new financial year as it said its own input costs are set to be stable for the first time in three years.

It cautioned over “some delays to stock deliveries” early this year from the Red Sea attacks on container ships and disruption to the all-important Suez Canal shipping route.

Next said trading in the run-up to Christmas was better than expected for across its stores and online, with sales up 0.6% and 9.1% respectively in its Christmas quarter to December 30.

“Online performed particularly well, which we believe was as a result of service improvements versus last year,” it said.

The firm said consumers are set to be boosted in 2025 as wages finally outstrip inflation, which “will ease the pressure they have felt on their cost of living for the last eighteen months”.

Next said: “On the face of it, the consumer environment looks more benign than it has for a number of years, albeit there are some significant uncertainties.”

It cautioned there may be more unemployment over the coming year while many homeowners still face higher mortgage rates as they come off fixed deals.