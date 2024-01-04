Topps Tiles shares slide after cautious consumers hit revenue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Topps Tiles shares slide after cautious consumers hit revenue

By Press Association
Topps said that sales to homeowners had dropped off more than those to builders (Topps Tiles/PA)
Topps said that sales to homeowners had dropped off more than those to builders (Topps Tiles/PA)

Shares in Topps Tiles were floored on Thursday as the business revealed a dip in revenue, despite earlier warnings from the group.

The firm said that revenue was 4% lower in the last three months of the calendar year, saying that customers were tightening their belts. Like-for-like sales were down by 7.1%, the company said.

It comes after years of inflation and increasing interest rates have eaten into the amount of money that homeowners have to splash on doing up their houses.

Topps Tiles stock
Like-for-like sales were down 7.1%. (Topps Tiles/PA)

The company had already flagged that trading during the three months would be hit by what it called “ongoing challenges to discretionary consumer spending”.

But the company’s shareholders were still disheartened by the news, sending shares down by as much as 9% in early trading, although they later recovered around half of the lost ground.

“Like-for-like sales in Topps Tiles were down 7.1% in the first quarter, continuing the trend seen in the first eight weeks, with sales to trade customers proving more resilient than sales to homeowners,” Topps told shareholders on Thursday.

“Trading remains strong in online pure play, with significant year on year sales growth, led by Pro Tiler Tools.

“Our Parkside commercial business is performing in line with our expectations and is profitable in the year to date.”

It said that profits in the current financial year will be “weighted towards the second half,” in part due to higher energy bills in the winter months.

“The group remains well-positioned to respond to market conditions and we expect to have gained further market share in the first quarter, driven by our world-class customer service, market-leading brands and specialist expertise, and supported by our strong balance sheet,” Topps said.

“We remain excited about the opportunities for Topps Group over the medium term.”