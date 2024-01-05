UK stocks sink after rocky start to 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK stocks sink after rocky start to 2024

By Press Association
The UK’s top share index has closed the week in the red, marking a bumpy start to the year (Tim Goode/PA)
The UK’s top share index has closed the week in the red, marking a bumpy start to the year (Tim Goode/PA)

The UK’s top share index has closed the week in the red, marking a bumpy start to the year after a strong end to 2023.

London’s FTSE 100 languished as new data from the US economy added more jobs than expected in December.

The health of the jobs market of the world’s biggest economy typically prompts traders to think about what it could mean for interest rates.

Any sign of greater resilience could make policymakers hold rates higher for longer.

The FTSE 100 moved 33.46 points lower on Friday, or 0.43%, to close at 7,689.61.

Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst for IG said: “Global stock indices end their multi-week long winning streaks as investors pare back their expectations regarding the speed and extent of this year’s anticipated rate cuts.

“US stocks help lift their European counterparts at the end of the week as the US labour market continues to show signs of strength, even though the services sector softens.”

In New York, the S&P 500 up 0.3% and Dow Jones was flat by the time European markets closed.

At the end of the day in Europe, Frankfurt’s Dax index fell 0.14%, while the Cac 40 in Paris had closed 0.4% lower.

The pound had a strong session, jumping by 0.5% against the US dollar to 1.2745, and up 0.3% to 1.1618.

The price of Brent crude oil was up by 1.8% to 79 US dollars per barrel.

A Revolution bar
Shares in Revolution Bars dived by a fifth after announcing the closure of eight sites (Revolution Bars/PA)

In company news, shares in Revolution Bars dived by a fifth after the chain said it has decided to close eight sights across England which are not generating a profit.

Younger customers are still feeling the “disproportionate” effect of the cost-of-living crisis, boss Rob Pitcher said, while businesses will have to increase minimum wages for staff from April.

Shares in Revolution Bars closed 21% lower following the announcement.

Elsewhere, Endeavour Mining was the biggest faller on the FTSE 100 after saying its chief executive had been fired for “serious misconduct” relating to the sale of a company asset.

Sebastien de Montessus admitted to a “lapse of judgment” but denied misconduct. Investors were less than impressed with the news and the gold miner’s share price fell by 6.9% at close.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were WPP, up 28p to 770.2p, Centrica, up 4.35p to 151.7p, Burberry, up 18.5p to 1,378p, Experian, up 41p to 3,092p, and ConvaTec, up 2.2p to 244.8p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Endeavour Mining, down 117p to 1,577p, IMI, down 56p to 1,556p, RS Group, down 27.2p to 796.4p, Ashtead, down 148p to 5,098p, and Mondi, down 38p to 1,499.5p.