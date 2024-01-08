Bet365 chief’s £220m pay packet is not fair or appropriate, says think tank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bet365 chief’s £220m pay packet is not fair or appropriate, says think tank

By Press Association
Bet365 chief executive Denise Coates (Alex Severn/Bet365/PA)
Bet365 chief executive Denise Coates (Alex Severn/Bet365/PA)

Bet365 boss Denise Coates took home more than £220 million last year despite the gambling empire tumbling to a hefty loss.

It means her pay package, which does not include dividends, was about £7 million up against the previous year, according to new filings from the firm.

Ms Coates, whose father Peter co-founded the business, is one of the best-paid employees in the world as a result.

The chief executive officer, who is regularly recorded as the UK’s best paid boss, earns about £1 million every day before tax.

She personally received more than a quarter of the company’s wage and benefit costs for staff, which came to about £785 million for the year to March 26.

As a significant owner of the business, Ms Coates also received millions of pounds in dividends although her exact proportion of dividend payments is unclear.

The High Pay Centre think tank argued the bumper pay package is not fair or appropriate.

Luke Hildyard, executive director of the High Pay Centre, said: “People deserve to be rewarded for innovation and success but there’s a question of what’s sensible and proportionate.

“Nobody becomes a multi-billionaire in isolation from wider society.

“In this case, the wealth depends on money coming out of gamblers’ pockets, the efforts of thousands of staff, plus wider factors like people having some disposable income, a secure and reliable internet network or all the infrastructure that goes into staging sports events.”

Ms Coates, whose father and brother are the joint chairmen of Stoke City Football Club, has helped expand the Stoke-based family bookmakers into a multi-billion pound enterprise over the last two decades.

The latest accounts showed that the company saw revenue from its core sports and gaming business grow by 19% to £3.39 billion for the year to March.

It said it was boosted by the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar as well as expanding into newly regulated markets.

The sports and gaming division was, however, loss-making for the year after a jump in costs and increased investments.

Stoke City Football Club, which was also covered within the accounts, recorded a turnover of £21.4 million for the year and posted a £12.4 million loss.

As a result, the whole group fell to a £72.6 million loss, dropping from £49.8 million profit a year earlier.