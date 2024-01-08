FTSE 100 treads water as oil prices slide

The FTSE 100 has edged higher despite the UK’s energy giants falling to the bottom of the blue-chip index amid tumbling oil prices.

BP and Shell were the day’s biggest fallers while losses for miners also weighed on London’s top share index.

It came as the price of Brent crude oil dived on Monday, after conflict in the Middle East and attacks on Red Sea cargo ships has led prices to climb. At the end of the day it was down 3.75% to 75.81 US dollars per barrel.

But the FTSE 100 just about tipped into the green after seeing losses throughout the day, moving 4.58 points higher, or 0.06%, to close at 7,694.19.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “After staging a late rally to end the year, the FTSE 100 found itself unable to make further gains, but the index has weathered the losses for BP and Shell reasonably well this afternoon.

“A strong update from Next puts investors on notice for a better set of trading updates this week and next, which could help the index to make further headway now that the initial January weakness is out of the way.”

It was a stronger start to the week for stock markets elsewhere in Europe. In Frankfurt, the Dax was up 0.7% and Paris’s Cac 40 was up 0.4% at close.

It was a mixed start to trading in the US, with Dow Jones weighed down by shares in Boeing tumbling by nearly a 10th in the aftermath of a door plug blowing out in mid-air on an Alaska Airlines flight.

The S&P 500 was up 0.65% while Dow Jones fell 0.1% by the time European markets closed.

The pound was up 0.3% against the US dollar to 1.2754 and flat against the euro to 1.162.

In company news, shares in CMC Markets surged by more than a fifth after the online trading firm upgraded its income expectations for the year amid an improvement in market conditions.

Rival Plus500 also gave an upbeat update for shareholders after beating its own financial targets, having grown its products globally through the year.

Shares in CMC closed 21.6% higher and Plus500 was up by 8%.

On the other hand, shares in building materials firm CMO tumbled after it said it is not likely to meet its profit expectations for the year, having seen fewer orders at the end of 2023.

The cautious outlook was enough to stir investors and its share price closed 14.6% lower.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Melrose Industries, up 24p to 581.4p, B&M European, up 17.2p to 561.8p, Rolls-Royce, up 8.6p to 305.2p, Legal & General, up 6.8p to 250.6p, and Smith & Nephew, up 28.5p to 1,070.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Shell, down 80p to 2,491p, BP, down 12.4p to 461.45p, Endeavour Mining, down 37p to 1,540p, Anglo American, down 24p to 1,846.8p, and Glencore, down 5.9p to 457.1p.