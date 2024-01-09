B&M’s Christmas sales grow as dozens of stores open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
B&M’s Christmas sales grow as dozens of stores open

By Press Association
B&M said the whole group is set to have opened 76 new shops across all brands over the year to March (B&M/PA)
Discount retailer B&M has reported a rise in sales over the key festive quarter although it witnessed a slowdown in growth.

It came as the chain said it is on track to have opened 45 stores this financial year, with plans for a similar number of new sites next year.

The B&M European Value Retail group, which also runs the Heron frozen foods chain, revealed that revenues increased by 5% to £1.65 billion over the 13 weeks to December 23.

It said this means revenues grew by 8.1%, on a constant currency basis, over the first nine months of the current financial year, after growth eased back.

B&M UK, which has 717 shops, saw sales grow by 3.7% to £1.35 billion over the quarter leading up to Christmas.

The retailer hailed this as a positive performance and said it sold “excellent” volumes of general merchandise.

The group’s B&M France business recorded a 11.3% rise in revenues to £151 million over the quarter, while Heron Foods saw revenues increase 11.7% to £144 million.

B&M said the whole group is set to have opened 76 new shops across all brands over the year to March, with 45 B&Ms in the UK, 11 B&Ms in France, and 20 new Heron shops.

Alex Russo, chief executive of the group, said: “The performance across the ‘golden quarter’ has been pleasing, with strong operational execution across the three businesses.

“Our strategy remains unchanged – we are an everyday low-price discounter with a laser-focus in keeping excellence in retail standards and our costs the lowest.

“This allows us to provide our products at the best price to all customers, many of whom continue to face significant cost-of-living pressures.

“Our store pipeline is strong and we will open not less than 45 B&M UK stores in each of the next two financial years, driving disciplined cash-generating growth.”

Mr Russo added that the company is on track to meet its earnings target of between £620 million and £630 million for the year.