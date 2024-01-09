GSK to buy asthma treatment firm Aiolos Bio in £1.1bn deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GSK to buy asthma treatment firm Aiolos Bio in £1.1bn deal

By Press Association
GSK has agreed a deal to buy asthma drug firm Aiolos Bio (Andy Buchanan/PA)
Pharmaceutical giant GSK has struck a deal worth up to 1.4 billion US dollars (£1.1 billion) to buy asthma drug firm Aiolos Bio.

The takeover of the three-month-old start-up is part of GSK’s efforts to rapidly grow its range of treatments for respiratory diseases.

Aiolos is currently developing its AIO-001 antibody treatment for asthma, which is set to enter mid-stage clinical trials.

The fast-growing business launched last year after raising 245 million dollars (£192.7 million) in funding from investors including Bain.

GSK chief scientific officer Tony Wood said: “We have a proud heritage and deep development expertise in respiratory medicines.

“Adding AIO-001, a potentially best-in-class medicine targeting the TSLP (thymic stromal lymphopoietin) pathway, could expand the reach of our current respiratory biologics portfolio, including to the 40% of severe asthma patients where treatment options are still needed.”

GSK told investors it will pay 1 billion dollars (£790 million) upfront for the business, and up to 400 million dollars (£314 million) more dependent on reaching certain targets.

It comes after GSK completed five bolt-on deals in 2023 to continue its growth plans.

Aiolos Bio chief executive Khurem Farooq said the deal “speaks to the high potential of our long-acting” antibody.

He added: “By uniting with GSK, a leader with decades of experience developing respiratory therapies, and a shared commitment to improving patient lives, we’re confident that we can rapidly advance this therapy in the hopes of significantly reducing the treatment burden for patients.”

Shares in GSK were up 1.8% at 1,577.5p on Tuesday afternoon.