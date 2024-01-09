UK shares retreat amid weaker session for retail stocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK shares retreat amid weaker session for retail stocks

By Press Association
UK shares floundered on Tuesday after a disappointing session for London’s top retail stocks (John Walton/PA)
UK shares floundered on Tuesday after a disappointing session for London's top retail stocks (John Walton/PA)

UK shares floundered on Tuesday after a disappointing session for London’s top retail stocks, as new data pointed to a festive sales flop for retailers.

The FTSE 100 was trading lower, while other European indices were also in the red.

The blue-chip index was down 10.23 points, or 0.13%, to close at 7,683.96.

JD Sports, Marks & Spencer, Ocado and Kingfisher were among the day’s biggest fallers, while basic resources also lagged.

The British Retail Consortium-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor showed weak consumer confidence continued to hold back spending in December, with total sales just 1.7% higher than a year earlier.

Meanwhile, oil prices remained in focus for traders amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and concerns over supply of the commodity.

But the price of Brent crude oil rebounded somewhat after big losses on Monday, climbing 2.3% to 77.9 US dollars per barrel.

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany’s Dax was down 0.17% and France’s Cac 40 0.32% lower at the end of the day.

Over in the US, Wall Street stocks were in the red by the time European markets closed. The S&P 500 was down about 0.1% and Dow Jones down 0.4%.

The pound was down 0.25% against the US dollar to 1.2715, and down 0.1% against the euro to 1.163.

Nicola Sturgeon visit to GlaxoSmithKline
GSK’s share price rose after announcing it was buying asthma drug firm Aiolos Bio for up to 1.4 billion US dollars (Andy Buchanan/PA)

In company news, pharmaceutical giant GSK was near the top of the FTSE 100 after announcing it had struck a deal to buy asthma drug firm Aiolos Bio, a three-month-old start-up, for up to 1.4 billion US dollars (£1.1 billion).

GSK has been growing its range of treatments for respiratory diseases, and said the acquisition could help reach more asthma patients. Its share price was 1.8% higher at close.

It was also a positive session for B&M Value Retail which told shareholders its sales rose over the key “golden quarter”, referring to the three months leading up to Christmas.

The chain said it was continuing to focus on keeping prices low for its customers, many of whom are facing cost-of-living pressures, and that is continuing to open new stores in the UK.

Its share price moved 0.9% higher at the end of the day.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Severn Trent, up 51p to 2,617p, GSK, up 27.2p to 1,576.2p, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, up 32.5p to 1,894.5p, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 12.2p to 774.6p, and F&C Investment Trust, up 12p to 943p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Beazley, down 24p to 528p, JD Sports, down 5p to 114.35p, Ocado, down 26.4p to 708p, RS Group, down 19.6p to 767p, and St James’s Place, down 14.6p to 633.2p.