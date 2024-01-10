Viagogo ads banned for implying tickets valid for Taylor Swift Eras Tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Viagogo ads banned for implying tickets valid for Taylor Swift Eras Tour

By Press Association
Viagogo told the Advertising Standards Authority it did not believe the ads were misleading (PA)
Two ads for Viagogo have been banned for implying that tickets bought via its website could get fans into events including Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

The first of the two advertorials, seen on nme.com in June, was headed: “The best gigs to see this summer at Hyde Park,” and went on to list Blackpink, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, Pink, Guns N’ Roses and Lana Del Rey.

It went on to include a link to the Viagogo website, where tickets were sold for each gig.

The second advertorial, seen in July, began: “A beginners guide to getting Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ tour tickets. How to avoid the scammers and secure tickets.”

It went on: “To purchase resale tickets as safely as possible, fans should avoid buying tickets via social media … Your best bet is ticket marketplaces like Viagogo, which connects ticket sellers with fans via a safe platform.”

It also included a link to the Viagogo website, where tickets were sold for the tour.

FanFair Alliance, which understood the resale of tickets through secondary ticketing websites such as Viagogo was prohibited by the events listed in the ads, complained that the ads were misleading.

Last year, some Swift fans who managed to secure tickets to her concerts were caught out after learning that the tour had been designated a “lead booker event” – meaning the buyer had to attend with the ticket-holders in the same party – in an effort to crack down on scalpers.

Those who found themselves unable to attend have been able to sell their tickets, but only via original partners Ticketmaster and AXS.

Viagogo told the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) it did not believe the ads were misleading, claiming that the ads simply stated that tickets for the events were legitimately available on their marketplace and “were not an offering to consumers to enter into a transaction for a specific ticket”.

Viagogo said it believed it was “extremely unlikely” that a customer would not gain admission to an event after purchasing a ticket through its site, even if the terms and conditions of the event itself purported that resale tickets were prohibited.

It said less than 1% of customers were denied entry to events after having purchased a ticket on its platform, and it operated a guarantee so that if a customer was not admitted they would be entitled to a refund.

The ASA said the ads did not include any information to make consumers aware that some venues, including the ones listed, did not accept resale tickets and that consumers who purchased them might be refused entry on the door.

It understood that the official terms and conditions for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour stated that “Your ticket(s) will immediately become invalid if resold or offered for sale unless the sale is through the official ticket agent fan to fan exchange,” and that “Tickets sold via third parties and other unauthorised outlets, including online auction sites, are not valid for admission.”

The ASA said: “We understood that Viagogo operated a guarantee whereby anyone who was not admitted to an event was entitled to receive a refund and we acknowledged that only a small proportion of their customers had been refused entry.

“However, we considered that the prohibition of resale tickets, as outlined in both the BST Hyde Park and Taylor Swift Eras Tour terms and conditions, was material information which was likely to affect a consumer’s decision to purchase tickets through Viagogo.

“Because the ads omitted material information about the validity of tickets purchased through Viagogo and the risk of the venues refusing entry to consumers who had purchased their tickets through secondary ticketing websites, we concluded that they were misleading.”

The ASA ruled that the ads must not appear again, adding: “We told Viagogo to ensure future ads did not mislead consumers by omitting material information regarding the entry restrictions on tickets purchased through them and other secondary ticketing sites.”