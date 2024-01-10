Greggs set to keep prices on hold as it aims to open up to another 160 shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Greggs set to keep prices on hold as it aims to open up to another 160 shops

By Press Association
High street bakery chain Greggs said it does not plan to hike prices over the year ahead, but is unlikely to be able to offer price cuts as rising wages keep costs under pressure (PA)
High street bakery chain Greggs said it does not plan to hike prices over the year ahead, but is unlikely to be able to offer price cuts as rising wages keep costs under pressure (PA)

High street bakery chain Greggs said it does not plan to hike prices over the year ahead, but is unlikely to be able to offer price cuts as rising wages keep costs under pressure.

Roisin Currie, chief executive of Greggs, told the PA news agency she has “no plans currently” to increase prices across it ranges as it expects a more stable cost base over the year ahead.

However, she said it would be “a long time before we see deflation” that would allow the group to start reducing prices, with retailers among those facing higher wage bills due to increases in the national living wage.

But she said rising wages was also “good news as it puts more money into consumers pockets”.

The comments came as Greggs revealed plans to open up to another 160 stores in the year ahead and cheered a strong end to 2023.

The group opened a record 220 new shops over 2023, with 33 closures and 42 relocations leaving it with 145 new sites on a net basis and taking its total estate to 2,473.

Greggs is set to open between 140 and 160 new shops on a net basis in 2024 as it looks to give customers more convenient access to its stores.

It will continue to look at expanding across retail parks, travel sites and roadside locations, as well as industrial estates.

“Where there’s any location where you can’t currently access a Greggs easily, we want to try and get into that location,” Ms Currie said.

It also plans to continue rolling out evening opening hours on a targeted basis across stores, with extended hours currently available in around 1,200 shops.

The firm posted a 9.4% rise in like-for-like sales across its own-managed shops in the fourth quarter, with comparable store growth of 13.7% overall in 2023, helping send shares up nearly 10% in Wednesday early trading.

The final quarter performance marks a slowdown on the 14.2% growth seen in the previous three months, as Greggs said there was less contribution from price inflation.

It said it continued to see strong demand for vegan options, having recently brought back the vegan steak bake, as well as Christmas ranges, including its festive bake, chocolate orange muffin and Christmas lunch baguette.