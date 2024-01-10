South West Water owner buys debt-laden SES Water in £380m deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

South West Water owner buys debt-laden SES Water in £380m deal

By Press Association
The owner of South West Water has bought debt-laden rival Sutton and East Surrey Water for £380 million (PA)
The owner of South West Water has bought debt-laden rival Sutton and East Surrey Water for £380 million.

Pennon, which owns South West Water, will pay £89 million for Sumisho Osaka Gas Water UK Limited, the parent company of Sutton and East Surrey Water (SES Water), while also taking on £291 million in debts.

The deal will see Pennon add SES Water’s customer base of more than 750,000 and expand its scale further across the South of England.

It comes after concerns were recently raised by the water watchdog over SES Water’s financial resilience.

Last October, Ofwat named SES Water among the four worst performing water companies financially in the UK, calling for them to turn around their finances.

But South West Water has also come under fire over its performance, having been fined £2.15 million in April last year for illegal sewage spills spanning four years across Devon and Cornwall.

FTSE 250 listed Pennon said it would “enhance SES Water’s financial resilience and better position the business to serve its customers and all stakeholders”.

Susan Davy, group chief executive of Pennon said: “We are able to invest in SES Water’s resources infrastructure, environment and people thanks to our strong financial performance and long-term UK shareholder base, delivering a seamless transition for SES Water’s customers while also providing a more robust and reliable service in the medium term.”

Pennon also announced plans for an equity raise of £180 million to keep its debt levels in line with targets following the deal.

The fundraise will include offering shares to retail investors at 61.05p each, with a minimum purchase set at £250 per investor.

The shares will be available to new and existing investors in the UK, including members of its WaterShare+ share scheme in the UK, as well as company employees.