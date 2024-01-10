£6m fine for online gaming operator Gamesys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

£6m fine for online gaming operator Gamesys

By Press Association
The firm was fined £6 million for failures over social responsibility and money laundering (Yui Mok/PA)
Online gaming operator Gamesys has been fined £6 million for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures, the regulator said.

Gamesys, which operates 16 websites including ballycasino.co.uk, doublebubblebingo.com, jackpotjoy.com and megawayscasino.com, will also have to undergo a third-party audit to ensure it is effectively carrying out its anti-money laundering and safer gambling policies, procedures and controls, the Gambling Commission said.

Its failures included only contacting one customer once they had lost almost £10,000 and carrying out just one “responsible gambling interaction” with a consumer who lost £19,709 over five months.

Some customers were able to evade anti-money laundering triggers to go on to spend significant sums without checks, including one who deposited £14,585 in a 28-week period, another who deposited £18,884 in just over six months and a third who deposited £34,280 in five and a half months.

Gambling Commission executive director of operations Kay Roberts said: “Our focus as a regulator is to ensure that operators are employing policies and procedures which make gambling fair, safe and crime-free.

“We take this responsibility extremely seriously and whenever we find failures in policies and procedures then the business can expect significant regulatory action.”

Gambling with Lives co-chairwoman Liz Ritchie said: “We know of three families who have lost people they will mourn for the rest of their lives because of the failings of this one company, and this is no doubt the tip of an iceberg.

“As we’ve seen with the Post Office scandal, the devastation that lies behind corporate negligence is beyond measurement or words.

“The deaths aren’t stopping, the suffering isn’t stopping, but the gambling companies get to continue operating.

“Fines are not working – when will the Gambling Commission take real action and remove licences when failures lead to deaths?”