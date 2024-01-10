Insurer warns about dangerous habits when people are charging batteries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Insurer warns about dangerous habits when people are charging batteries

By Press Association
Aviva is warning it has seen a jump in customer claims related to batteries commonly found in rechargable devices such as mobile phones, tablets and power tools (Ian West/PA)
Aviva is warning it has seen a jump in customer claims related to batteries commonly found in rechargable devices such as mobile phones, tablets and power tools (Ian West/PA)

An insurance giant is warning it has seen a jump in customer claims related to batteries commonly found in rechargable devices such as mobile phones, tablets and power tools.

Aviva said claims have included a significant house fire started by an e-cigarette being charged with an incompatible charger, extensive fire damage to a house after an e-bike with a second-hand battery was left charging unattended in a bedroom, and a phone which exploded during charging after getting wet.

It said a fire also started in a garage after a faulty charger was used to power up a remote control car.

Many people will have received new gadgets for Christmas.

The insurer said one man, from the Isle of Wight, was at home when his headphones exploded.

He told Aviva: “I was charging my headphones next to me on the sofa and without realising, accidentally plugged them in using an incorrect charger. The light didn’t illuminate properly, but I still thought they were charging.

“After about five minutes, the headphones started smoking and within seconds both the headphones and the battery case exploded. The metal and plastic from the headphones then melted to the sofa and set it ablaze.

“Luckily, I was able to put the flames out, but I had a shock and have been left with a burn hole in my sofa. I dread to think what would have happened if I had been asleep or was not in the property, as there is no doubt the sofa and house would have gone up in flames.”

Aviva analysed internal data for fires claims with words such as “battery” and “rechargeable” between the start of 2022 and the end of 2023.

It found a 7% increase in claims, when comparing 2022 with 2023.

Hannah Davidson, a senior underwriting manager at Aviva, said: “For the majority of people, devices powered by lithium-ion batteries such as mobile phones, laptops, power tools, and e-bikes are safe to use. However, these batteries can present a significant fire risk if the battery fails, is faulty, or is charged incorrectly.

“Likewise, with consumers buying lithium-ion batteries and lithium-powered devices from second-hand retailers or sellers, there is increased potential for batteries to be damaged or faulty on purchase, for the battery in the device to be different to the original, or for the charger supplied with the device to be the incorrect charger.”

Here are Aviva’s tips for safely using batteries:

1. Use the original battery for the device or a manufacturer-recommended battery if a replacement is needed. Using non-compatible batteries can cause the battery to fail and can be a fire risk.

2. Monitor the condition of the battery or device. Check for damage including bulging, dents, or signs of overheating. If you notice any damage, stop using the device immediately and replace the battery.

3. Store batteries and devices safely. When not in use, store devices in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and flammable materials.

4. Ensure you have smoke alarms installed at your property. Early warning systems such as smoke alarms and heat alarms can alert you to fires before they become a serious threat to life.

5. Avoid overcharging the battery. Disconnect your device when it is fully charged and unplug the charger. Leaving items on charge continuously, such as overnight while sleeping, can be a significant fire hazard.

6. Charge batteries and devices in a safe location. Charge on a flat, non-flammable surface and avoid charging batteries or devices on soft surfaces such as beds, or close to flammable materials and hazardous substances. Avoid charging batteries or devices in hallways, doors or blocking escape routes.

7. Parental supervision while using and charging devices can help prevent unsafe practices, alongside charging items outside of bedrooms.