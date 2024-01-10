Marks Electrical shares dive on profit warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marks Electrical shares dive on profit warning

By Press Association
Marks Electrical has seen its shares plunge after warning over profits as it suffered during the festive season amid a competitive market and as shoppers remained “highly price-conscious”.

Founder and chief executive Mark Smithson said he is “personally frustrated” that, despite record peak trading, the firm was unable to boost its profit margins as prices came under pressure.

Shares in the group plunged by more than 27% in Wednesday trading as it said the hit is now expected to see annual underlying earnings fall to between £5 million and £6 million.

This would mark a steep drop from the £7.5 million underlying earnings it notched up in 2022.

But full-year revenues are expected to rise to between £115 million and £118 million, up from £97.8 million in 2022, with the group having seen sales jump 17.8% in its third quarter to December 31.

The group said: “In a challenging trading environment where consumers remain highly price-conscious, our gross product margin did not increase to the levels we expected and, despite proactive action on other controllable costs, the impact of this in the peak trading period has had a material impact on our full-year profit guidance.”

It said sales for the first nine months of the year so far were 22% higher at £88.9 million.

The chain added that revenue growth is set to remain on track with expectations, but said it remains “cautious on the speed of recovery in consumer buying patterns, which we expect to temporarily impact the recovery of our gross product margin”.

Mr Smithson said: “Whilst I am personally frustrated about our expected margin progression in the second half, I remain confident about our long-term growth prospects and continue to be impressed by our ability to deliver market share gains profitably, against a fiercely competitive backdrop.

“As we work tirelessly as a team to enhance our gross product margin in the remaining months of 2023-24 and into 2024-25, I also know from 37 years of trading that margin fluctuations are inevitable.”

Mr Smithson founded the firm in Leicester in 1987 and has built the group up into an online electricals specialist offering some 4,500 products from more than 50 brands.