Garage, pets and bills included ‘were popular searches for home hunters in 2023’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Garage, pets and bills included ‘were popular searches for home hunters in 2023’

By Press Association
‘Garage’ topped the list of property features that home buyers were searching for last year using Rightmove’s keyword tool (PA)
‘Garage’ topped the list of property features that home buyers were searching for last year using Rightmove’s keyword tool (PA)

“Garage” topped the list of property features that home buyers were searching for last year using Rightmove’s keyword tool.

And with many renters looking for a home for their animals as well as themselves, “pets” was the top choice among rental property searches.

With cost-of-living concerns still running high, “bills included” was the second most searched-for term among renters in 2023, followed by “furnished”.

Faced with higher mortgage rates, there were signs that buyers were looking to get more space for their money, with “annexe”, “acre”, “garden” and “land” also popular searches.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert, said: “Whilst a garden, garage and more land remain high priorities for those searching for a move, we also know from our research that more intangible factors are key to home-hunters when deciding on a move.

“A strong sense of community, friendly neighbours and an area people can feel happy in are some of the most important things movers are looking for.”

Across Britain, the average price tag on a home at the end of 2023 was 1.1% lower than a year earlier.

But some areas recorded a jump in asking prices.

A view of Sandbanks
Sandbanks was named by Rightmove as the top house price hotspot of 2023, with the average price tag on a home there jumping by 20% annually (PA)

Rightmove said glitzy Sandbanks in Dorset was 2023’s price hotspot, with the average asking price on a home there increasing by 20% compared with 2022, to reach just over £1.9 million (£1,909,943).

This was followed by Hulme in Manchester, where the average asking price reached £275,886 – 16% higher than a year earlier.

Rosyth in Dunfermline, Fife, was identified by Rightmove as 2023’s fastest market, with the average home for sale finding a buyer in just 17 days.

Rightmove said the fastest local housing markets are typically in Scotland. The average time to find a buyer is 66 days in Britain but 37 days in Scotland.

Outside of Scotland, Redfield in Bristol was said by Rightmove to be the fastest market, with homes finding a buyer in an average of 25 days.

Here are the top keyword sort terms used by prospective home buyers in 2023, according to Rightmove:

1. Garage

2. Annexe

3. Acre

4. Garden

5. Land

Here are the top keyword sort terms used by prospective renters in 2023, according to Rightmove:

1. Pets

2. Bills included

3. Furnished

4. Garage

5. Garden