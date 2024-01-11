Which? urges telecom companies to stop plans to raise contract prices in April

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Which? urges telecom companies to stop plans to raise contract prices in April

By Press Association
Which? has called for telecom companies to stop plans to raise broadband and mobile prices in April (Rui Vieira/PA)
Consumer watchdog Which? has called on telecom companies to stop “unconscionable” plans to raise broadband and mobile prices in April.

Which? has written an open letter to major broadband and mobile providers, including BT, EE, O2, and PlusNet, urging them to stop any “unfair and unpredictable” price increases.

Telecom providers are expected to announce their plans after the next CPI inflation announcement on January 17.

Ofcom, the Government’s regulatory body, has proposed a ban on this practice, citing “substantial consumer harm” that it could cause.

Which? has said that customers face a “lose-lose choice” between increases that could leave them struggling or facing exit fees, putting them at the “mercy” of providers.

Providers are expected to generate more than £400 million through price increases in April.

Director of policy and advocacy at Which?, Rocio Concha, said: “Millions of people face price rises they could never have predicted when they signed broadband or mobile contracts and may struggle to afford.

“Given the regulator has found inflation-linked, mid-contract price rises harm consumers and set out proposals to ban them, it would be unconscionable for telecoms providers to proceed with these hikes.”

Many customers experienced a monthly bill increase of up to 17% last year.

Rocio Concha added: “Telecoms firms must do the right thing – scrap their plans for unfair price hikes this April and end unpredictable, in-contract, price increases once and for all, so everyone can understand what they will pay when they sign up to a contract for these essential services.”

CEO of Zen Internet, Richard Tang, said: “Broadband companies have been tricking customers for years by advertising one price, but then hiking that price mid-contract in a way that customers don’t understand.

“But, despite the ongoing cost-of-living challenges, consumers still face increases this spring before the proposal can come into effect.

“Our industry has a poor reputation for managing customer expectations and being transparent with communications. It is time for this to stop and for providers to give consumers much greater clarity and certainty over what they will pay for their broadband services.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt recently promised to write to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) after financial journalist Martin Lewis challenged him to prevent mid-April contract increases.

Mr Lewis argued that “baking in above-inflation rises is terrible for consumers”.

Mr Hunt said: “If you write to me with the evidence that you’ve got of that, evidence from your viewers, let me write to the Competition and Markets Authority who are the body that look into these things independently of politicians, let’s get to the bottom of it.”

Which? And Mr Lewis are now expected to submit a letter to Mr Hunt in the next seven days.