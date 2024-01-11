Ten-fold increase in heat pump installations needed to meet Government target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ten-fold increase in heat pump installations needed to meet Government target

By Press Association
Heat pumps work like air conditioners, but in reverse (Andrew Sparkes/Alamy)
Heat pump installations need to increase by more than 10-fold over the next four years if the Government is to meet its target of 600,000 a year by 2028, according to MCS Foundation figures.

Despite 2023 being a record year with 39,268 heat pump installations, there needs to be additional policies to make them cheaper to run in order to achieve the exponential growth needed, the MCS said.

The record beats the previous one set in 2022 with an increase of nearly 20%, and while these figures include only those heat pumps certified by the MCS, the Foundation said the true number is not likely to be much higher.

It also said 190,000 solar panels were installed on homes and businesses, the highest number since the Government cut subsidies in 2011 that meant people were paid for generating electricity on their roof.

The MCS, which certifies renewable products, said demand for these technologies in the UK are higher than ever, with more than 200,000 heat pumps now installed.

David Cowdrey, director of external affairs at the MCS Foundation, said: “It is very encouraging to see the growth in all renewable energy, and particularly heat pumps.

“More households than ever are opting for these carbon-free and highly efficient heating systems that are zero emissions at point of use.”

The Government is encouraging heat pump installation by offering a grant through the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, with peers criticising the Government for a slow take-up among households.

King’s College Cambridge solar panel installation
King’s College Cambridge installed 438 new photovoltaic solar panels on the roof of the recently restored Chapel last year (Gareth Fuller/PA)

In response, ministers raised the value of the grant available, from £5,000 to £7,500, which has led to a 50% increase in applications, the MCS said.

To meet the target of 600,000 by 2028, heat pump installations would have to increase by more than 10-fold over the next four years.

Mr Cowdrey added: “But while we can expect a continued upward trend in heat pump installations, thanks to the introduction of higher grants, we will still need additional policies to achieve the exponential growth that is required now.

“Such policies should include reducing electricity costs to encourage heat pump uptake while tackling fuel poverty.

“This could be achieved by moving social and environmental tariffs from electricity bills into general taxation, and would make running heat pumps substantially cheaper than a gas boiler.”

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “We are making the switch to heat pumps more affordable, reducing the burden on hard-working families.

“That’s why we increased the Boiler Upgrade Scheme grant by 50% to £7,500 – making it one of the most generous schemes in Europe.

“Our approach is working and this has seen an initial 57% increase in applications.”