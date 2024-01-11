Tesco set for bigger profits after bumper Christmas sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tesco set for bigger profits after bumper Christmas sales

By Press Association
Tesco has said profits are set to pass previous targets after strong Christmas sales (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tesco has said it is on track for bigger-than-expected profits this year after record sales over the key Christmas period.

Bosses at the supermarket giant said its growth was boosted by investment to keep prices low, as it has sought to stop shoppers switching to fast-growing German discount rivals Aldi and Lidl.

The retailer said it has cut “nearly 2,700 prices” as part of this strategy to attract customers who have faced a surge in the cost of living.

On Tuesday, Tesco said like-for-like retail sales across the group rose by 6% over the six weeks to January 2024, compared with the same period a year earlier.

In the UK, sales across it stores grew by 6.8% over the Christmas period, with the company hailing a sharp rise in demand for its Finest premium range of food and drink products.

It came as the company also reported that like-for-like retail sales grew by 6.6% over the previous 13 weeks, the quarter to November 25, as it was boosted by strong growth in its UK and Ireland shops.

Tesco said it now expects a retail-adjusted operating profit of £2.75 billion for the year, up from a previous range of between £2.6 billion and £2.7 billion.

Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy
Chief executive Ken Murphy Tesco is starting the new year ‘in great shape’ (Ben Stevens/Parsons Media/PA)

Chief executive Ken Murphy said: “The Tesco team has worked harder than ever to help customers celebrate this Christmas, with our strongest ever range of great value, fantastic quality food.

“Our powerful combination of great value, quality, availability and service means that we head into the new year in great shape to keep delivering for customers.”