FCA to review whether car finance customers could be owed compensation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

FCA to review whether car finance customers could be owed compensation

By Press Association
The Financial Conduct Authority is to look at historical discretionary commission arrangements in the motor finance market (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Financial Conduct Authority is to look at historical discretionary commission arrangements in the motor finance market (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The City regulator is reviewing whether people could be owed compensation for being charged too much for car loans, following a high number of complaints.

The Financial Conduct Authority will look at historical discretionary commission arrangements in the motor finance market. It said that, if it finds widespread misconduct, it will make sure those affected receive settlements in an orderly, consistent and efficient way.

The ombudsman service meanwhile said it has heard from more than 10,000 people who fear they were charged too much for their finance and “many more are waiting in the wings”.

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has resolved complaints where it found that the way the commission arrangement between the lender and the car dealer worked was unfair on the consumer – and it is thought this could trigger more complaints.

In 2021, the FCA banned discretionary commission arrangements, after its research into the motor finance sector indicated they had led to higher finance costs for consumers.

But the regulator said there have been a high number of complaints from customers to motor finance firms, claiming compensation for commission arrangements before the ban.

There is significant dispute between some firms and consumers on whether firms have breached legal and regulatory requirements, it said.

The FCA is using powers under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, to review historical motor finance commission arrangements and sales across several firms.

It has paused an eight-week deadline for motor finance firms to provide a final response to relevant customer complaints.

The pause, which started on Thursday, applies to complaints about motor finance agreements where there was a discretionary commission arrangement between the lender and the broker and will last for 37 weeks – or around nine months.

It will apply to complaints received by firms on or after November 17 2023 and on or before September 25 2024.

Consumers may also have up to 15 months to refer their complaint to the FOS, rather than the usual six months, depending on when the firm’s final response was sent out.

Companies are rejecting most complaints because they consider they have not acted unfairly nor caused their customers loss based on the applicable legal and regulatory requirements, the FCA said.

As well as complaints to the FOS, claims have also been brought in the county courts, some of which have been upheld.

Sheldon Mills
The Financial Conduct Authority’s Sheldon Mills said if the regulator finds widespread misconduct, it will act to make sure people are compensated in an orderly, consistent and efficient way (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The FCA plans to set out next steps in the third quarter of 2024.

Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, said: “We are taking a closer look at historical discretionary commission arrangements in the motor finance market following a high number of complaints from customers, which are being rejected by firms.

“If we find widespread misconduct, we will act to make sure people are compensated in an orderly, consistent and efficient way.”

Abby Thomas, chief executive and chief ombudsman at the FOS, said: “When people take out a car loan it’s imperative they are treated fairly and the financial implications are totally transparent.

“Unfortunately, that is not always the case. We’ve heard from more than 10,000 people who fear they were charged too much for their finance, and we know many more are waiting in the wings.

“We’ve resolved two complaints where we found that the way the commission arrangement between the lender and the car dealer worked was unfair on the consumer. Our decisions could signal the way forward for many more similar complaints that have not been resolved between firms and consumers.

“That’s why I welcome the Financial Conduct Authority’s decision to assess this issue further. In the meantime, we’re totally committed to continuing to investigate cases with our service.

“If people are concerned about their car loans and are unhappy with how firms have responded, they can come directly to our free, independent service and we will investigate their complaint.”