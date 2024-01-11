Retailer Very reports strong Black Friday and Christmas sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Retailer Very reports strong Black Friday and Christmas sales

By Press Association
Online retailer Very has reported strong sales for Black Friday and Christmas (Tim Goode/PA)
Strong demand for games consoles helped online retailer Very notch up strong festive sales despite a “challenging” market.

The best-selling items included Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, as well as Marc Jacobs perfumes.

Sony recently announced it has sold 50 million PS5 consoles since its launch in late 2020.

Toys, gifts, beauty and electrical products helped grow Very sales by 3.4% year on year.

Electrical sales increased by 7.4%, but home sales were down by 2.9% and fashion and sports items decreased by 3.9%.

The Very Group new CEO
Very Group chief executive Lionel Desclee said the retailer will ‘remain resilient’ in the ‘challenging’ economic environment (The Very Group/PA)

Very Group chief executive Lionel Desclee said: “Our team delivered a brilliant range of products, strong pricing, an engaging new marketing campaign, and an improved online experience to give families everything they needed this Christmas.

“As expected in the current economic climate, consumers were on the lookout for amazing deals.

“We served these to existing customers and plenty of new customers during our Black Friday campaign, with games consoles, wireless earbuds and perfume among our best-sellers.

“Whilst we are pleased with these results, we also know that the year ahead will be challenging for all retailers.

“However, our operating model, which combines multi-category digital retail and flexible ways to pay, will remain resilient and continue to provide families with a one-stop-shop for everything they need.”

Under the Very Group, Littlewoods and Very Ireland witnessed a 2.1% year-on-year growth in retail sales.

Very said November 27 was its busiest sales day over the period, with 205,000 items processed.