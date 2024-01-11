Government plans to tweak how small bank failures dealt with after SVB collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government plans to tweak how small bank failures dealt with after SVB collapse

By Press Association
UK Government proposes changes to bank resolution rules after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (Jeff Chiu/AP/PA)
UK Government proposes changes to bank resolution rules after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (Jeff Chiu/AP/PA)

The UK Government has revealed plans to change the way small banks are dealt with when they fail, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and sale of the UK arm to HSBC last year.

The Treasury said it could be in the “public interest” to tweak the rules in order to instil more confidence in the stability of the UK financial system.

It could also reduce the risk of the taxpayer footing the bill for a failing bank.

The current resolution rules involve, in come cases, transferring a small bank to a willing buyer or into a temporary “bridge bank” when it collapses, instead of instantly placing it into insolvency.

A bridge bank refers to temporary support until a buyer can be found or it is wound down.

In the case of banks, building societies and some investment firms, the Bank of England manages this process.

The Bank of England manages the failure of UK banks and building societies (Aaron Chown/PA)

Silicon Valley Bank UK was sold to HSBC in March following the collapse of its US owner.

The Treasury said this was a good decision because it ensured economic disruption was avoided, as customers could continue to access everyday banking services and their deposits remained safe.

But the situation exposed the challenges of managing the failure of a small bank without access to additional capital resources, meaning that taxpayers can be required to cover the costs.

The Treasury, therefore, said it plans to introduce “sensible and modest enhancements” to the existing resolution regime, to give the Bank of England more flexibility to manage bank failures.

The proposals would provide more options in terms of sources of funding for the Bank dealing with the resolution of a financial firm.

“This would in turn reinforce the UK’s robust regulatory regime and ensure there continues to be sufficient protections for financial stability, customers and public funds when banks fail,” it said.

The Bank of England said it welcomes the Treasury’s consultation paper and “supports measures to continue to enhance the UK bank resolution regime”.