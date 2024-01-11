Strike pay issue can be resolved quickly if Heaton-Harris acts now, say unions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strike pay issue can be resolved quickly if Heaton-Harris acts now, say unions

By Press Association
Workers from 14 trade unions are set to take part in a day of action on January 18 (Liam McBurney/PA)
A public sector pay issue sparking the planned largest strike in recent times in Northern Ireland can be resolved now if the Secretary of State acts, trade unions have said.

Teachers, nurses, health workers, education support workers, police staff and civil servants are among those who are to take part in a generalised day of action on January 18 over an outstanding pay award for public sector workers.

The 14 trade unions involved have a combined membership of more than 150,000 workers who are set to take part in large-scale demonstrations and parades across the region.

Economist Esmond Birnie has estimated an economic loss due to the strike of more than £10 million.

Cabinet meeting
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (James Manning/PA)

However, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) said the issue is simple and “can be resolved now”.

The Stormont Assembly has been effectively collapsed for almost two years following DUP protest action over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

In December, the Stormont parties were told of a £3.3 billion financial package to accompany the return of devolved Government – including money to make an outstanding pay award to public sector workers.

An NIO spokesperson previously said the package will remain on the table until a new executive is formed to allocate it.

ICTU assistant general secretary, Gerry Murphy has urged Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to intervene and deliver the pay award.

“The 18th of January will see the largest day of industrial action experienced here in a generation when trade unionists working across our public services strike in support of their reasonable demand for a fair pay rise,” he said.

Industrial strike
ICTU assistant general secretary Gerry Murphy (Liam McBurney/PA)

“A huge range of workers will simultaneously cease work for one day to highlight the fact that the Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris remains unwilling to pay public servants a fair increase or even speak to the trade union leadership. Our offer of talks has gone unacknowledged.”

He went on: “The moral case for fair pay has been conceded by Mr Heaton-Harris when he accepted that these essential public servants deserve an increase. He confirmed he has the money available to make the necessary payments. Yet he’s refusing to release the necessary funds.

“His perverse reasoning appears to be that these salaries are a matter for the NI Executive and the local civil service to sort out with their employees.

“Does he really think that by withholding the funds to pay the increases he can generate sufficient political pressure on MLAs and ministers to force those refusing to return, back into the Executive?

“This is an ill-judged and cynical attempt to manipulate these workers and society more generally. Mr Heaton- Harris is clearly ignorant of the northern Irish character. His dismissive attitude partly explains the enormous levels of public support for these workers who have been left with no option but to strike.

“The issue for our public servants is simple and it can be resolved now. All Mr Heaton-Harris has to do is the decent thing. Make the money available to pay public servants the fair increases that are due.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the National Education Union (NEU) declared it will join the January 18 strike.

The NEU joint regional secretary, Pauline Buchanan, said: “2024 has brought no change for our members, because of the failure of political talks we cannot accept that pay can be held down even longer. Again, we must take strike action to have our voice heard.

“Teachers have not received a pay rise since September 2020. Since then, the real value of teachers pay against RPI has been cut by 28%.

“The key focus of those who have the authority to offer a pay rise should be on repairing the damage done to teachers pay and living standards. This means a well-deserved and long overdue significant rise – now.”