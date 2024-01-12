Burberry slashes profit targets as luxury demand weakens further

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Burberry slashes profit targets as luxury demand weakens further

By Press Association
The Burberry store on New Bond Street, London. The fashion firm downgraded its profit guidance due to sharp slowdown in luxury demand (Yui Mok/PA)
The Burberry store on New Bond Street, London. The fashion firm downgraded its profit guidance due to sharp slowdown in luxury demand (Yui Mok/PA)

Fashion giant Burberry has said the slowdown in demand for its luxury goods worsened in December as wealthy shoppers tightened their belts.

The London-based fashion house slashed its profit guidance for the year as a result.

It said trading has been affected by a continued “slowdown in luxury demand” after rises in the cost of living and increases to interest rates globally.

Jonathan Akeroyd, chief executive officer of the firm, said it saw a “further deceleration in our key December trading period” which will weigh on its profitability.

Burberry Catwalk – London Fashion Week 2023
Models on the catwalk during the Burberry show at Highbury Baptist Church in London, during London Fashion Week 2023 (Ian West/PA)

Burberry had already seen its shares slump following its previous update in November, when it warned sales growth was lagging behind targets due to pressure in the luxury market.

On Friday, Burberry revealed retail revenues for the three months to December 30 slid by 7% to £706 million.

It said like-for-like store sales dropped by 4% over the key trading period.

The firm benefited from a rebound in Asia, driven by China and Japan, but saw sales tumble 15% in its Americas market.

Burberry told shareholders it now expects an operating profit of between £410 million and £460 million for the year to March, as a result.

It also warned that it expects unfavourable currency exchange rates to knock its revenues by £120 million and profits by around £60 million.

Mr Akeroyd said: “We are continuing to deliver the transition to our new modern British luxury creative expression for Burberry which started appearing in our stores in early autumn.

“We are still in the early stages of executing on this, which has become more challenging against the backdrop of slowing luxury demand.

“We remain confident in our strategy to realise Burberry’s potential and we are committed to achieving our £4 billion revenue ambition.”