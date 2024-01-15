Crest Nicholson slashes profit forecast again as costs mount

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crest Nicholson slashes profit forecast again as costs mount

By Press Association
Crest Nicholson has slashed its profit expectations for the third time (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Crest Nicholson has lowered its profit expectations again after warning it is facing mounting costs over a long-delayed housing project in Surrey.

The housebuilder also said it is expecting a legal bill for a fire at one of its sites in 2021.

It told investors it was now predicting an adjusted pre-tax profit of £41 million for the financial year to October.

In August, the group lowered its profit expectations to £50 million from nearly £74 million. It said it had been affected by a summer slowdown in the housing market, thanks to higher mortgage rates and fewer homes for sale.

The FTSE 250-listed firm further downgraded its profit expectations to a minimum of £45 million in November.

Crest said on Monday it was expecting to incur further costs in relation to the delayed completion of a regeneration scheme in Farnham, on top of the roughly £11 million flagged last year.

The firm won the contract for the Brightwells Yard regeneration scheme in 2003, but it was slow to get off the ground and has since seen several changes to the construction plans.

Once complete, it will include hundreds of apartments as well a shopping centre, cinema and restaurants.

Crest said it has initiated a “comprehensive review” of the costs associated with the work needed on the long-running project, as well as its other “legacy” housing sites, which will result in extra costs.

Furthermore, the company said it was expecting to take a £13 million hit over a legal claim relating to a fire which damaged one of its housing sites in 2021.

It provided a more positive outlook on sentiment in the housing market following the recent reduction in mortgage deals.

Major lenders like Barclays, HSBC UK, Halifax and Yorkshire Building Society have cut their rates this year, raising hopes activity in the property market could heat up.

“Although it is too early to gauge customer behaviour, we have been encouraged by an increase in customer interest levels and inquiries this calendar year,” the firm said.