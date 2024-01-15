One in three UK adults not confident about their financial resilience – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

One in three UK adults not confident about their financial resilience – survey

By Press Association
One in three people do not feel confident about their financial resilience and ability to withstand unexpected expenses, a survey from HSBC UK indicates (Anthony Devlin/PA)
One in three (34%) people do not feel confident about their financial resilience and ability to withstand unexpected expenses, a survey indicates.

Six in 10 (59%) people do feel confident about their financial resilience, the YouGov research, carried out for HSBC UK found. The remaining 7% said they did not know.

The research also indicated slightly more people (41%) feel confident about achieving their financial goals this year than those who are not confident (36%).

The proportions of people who said their finances had improved/remained stable or worsened since May 2023 were fairly evenly split.

Nearly half (49%) of people said their finances had improved or remained stable, while 47% said their finances had worsened.

Steve Reay, a financial wellbeing expert at HSBC UK, said: “While it is reassuring to see the level of financial optimism among consumers, it is obvious that the increased cost-of-living is still a source of concern for many.

“We have worked hard over the last year to educate and empower people with regard to their finances, and a key part of this is helping to build financial resilience.”

During 2023, HSBC UK’s financial wellbeing team held webinars that were attended by more than 50,000 people. The webinars were open to customers and non-customers.

YouGov surveyed more than 2,100 people across the UK for HSBC UK in November 2023.