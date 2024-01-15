Mirror editor-in-chief Alison Phillips to step down after six years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mirror editor-in-chief Alison Phillips to step down after six years

By Press Association
The Mirror’s editor-in-chief is stepping down after a more than 25-year career at the publication, owner Reach has announced.

Alison Phillips, who has held the top job at the business since 2018, will leave at the end of January.

She will be replaced on an interim basis by Caroline Waterston, editor-in-chief for Reach magazine titles including OK! Magazine.

The departure comes as Reach, which also owns the Express newspapers, the Daily Star and regional newspapers across the UK, including the Manchester Evening News, has moved to cut hundreds of jobs as part of efforts to reduce costs.

Some 450 job cuts revealed in November were expected to affect around 10% of its 4,500-strong workforce, mostly across its national titles.

It followed about 330 redundancies already made in 2023.

Reach’s chief executive Jim Mullen had said the group needed to adapt to “an increasingly fast-pace, competitive and customer-focused digital world”.

In a statement on Ms Phillips’ exit on Monday, Mr Mullen said: “Alison’s dedication to the Mirror and its audience has seen her lead a very successful period for the title.

“She has been a much respected and valued colleague and we all wish her well in her next steps.”

He said Ms Waterston is “well-placed to take on this important role at this time”, having led the group’s magazines through a “major digital shift”.

Ms Phillips said: “The Mirror is one of the finest news brands on earth with an extraordinary team that I will miss forever.

“I will always be beyond proud to be part of a team which showed each day that great journalism can be done with kindness, and be a voice for the decent, compassionate people of this country.”

The outgoing boss started her career at the company in 1998 as a features writer for the Sunday People.

She edited the Mirror when it published a string of exclusive stories during the pandemic, including the scandal involving Dominic Cummings travelling to Barnard Castle in 2020.