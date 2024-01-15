Superdrug Christmas trading boosted by in-store treatments and piercings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Superdrug Christmas trading boosted by in-store treatments and piercings

By Press Association
Superdrug saw sales rise more than 9% in December (Mike Egerton/PA)
In-store beauty treatments and piercings helped spark strong Christmas trading at Superdrug as customers looked to get party ready.

Peter Macnab, chief executive of the brand, said he was “exceptionally pleased to be reporting strong Christmas results” amid pressure on customers’ budgets from the higher cost of living.

Superdrug reported that total sales grew by 9.2% over the four weeks to December 30, with like-for-like growth of 7.1% for the festive trading period.

It highlighted particularly strong demand for cosmetics products during the month, with its own Studio London brand helping to drive a 20% sales increase in the category.

Fragrances and oral care also saw strong trading, the retailer added.

Superdrug also cheered its pop-in beauty treatments and piercings within stories, following significant investment in this area.

It said piercings saw 54% growth in December compared with the same month in 2022, having expanded the service to around 500 shops.

The Beauty Studio operation within stores, which also offers services such as eyebrow threading, saw 20% growth year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the company said own-brand sales rose by around a tenth as shoppers sought more affordable products.

Mr Macnab said: “We understand the pressures customers are currently facing and are committed to supporting them and offering the very best in accessible health and beauty.

“The strong sales growth in own brand really demonstrates that customers are seeking quality products from a brand that they can trust, at an affordable price.

“Our continued investment into expanding the store estate and digital services, as well as in innovation, remains imperative and has helped contribute to an increase in sales throughout the December period.

“I’d like to thank my colleagues for all of their hard work in bringing such a fantastic and competitive offering to shoppers and for their contribution to these results.”