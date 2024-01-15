FTSE 100 closes down as retailers and banks weigh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE 100 closes down as retailers and banks weigh

By Press Association
Shares fell again in London on Monday (Lucy North/PA)
Shares fell again in London on Monday (Lucy North/PA)

Shares in London’s top index continued their 2024 decline on Monday as several of the FTSE 100’s retailers ended up deep in the red.

The index ended the day at 7,594.91 down around 1.6% so far this year, as it racked up another 30.02-point daily fall.

“Friday’s bounce for the FTSE 100 has been reversed as a risk-off mood prevails across European markets,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG

“Today’s volume-light day across global markets shouldn’t provide too much of a clue for the coming sessions, though it seems that profit-taking continues to prevail among investors.

“Earnings season didn’t get off to a great start on Friday, so there has been little incentive for traders to chase the market even in its current subdued state.”

At the bottom of the index Burberry, whose results were disappointing last week, rubbed shoulders with fellow – although very different – retailers Ocado and B&M European.

Banking giants such as Lloyds and HSBC were also faring badly by the end of the day.

“Today’s biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 are lower due to broker downgrades,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

“Burberry shares have continued their recent slide after getting downgraded by Goldman Sachs to neutral on concern over further weakness in its margins.

“HSBC is also lower on the back of a downgrade from BNP Exane on concerns over the impact of lower rates.”

At the end of the day in Europe Frankfurt’s Dax index fell 0.49%, while the Cac 40 in Paris had closed down 0.71%.

In New York, markets were closed for Martin Luther King Day.

On currency markets, the pound was trading 0.15% lower against the dollar at 1.2731 and had dropped 0.08% against the euro at 1.1628.

In company news, both builder Crest Nicholson and recruiter Page Group group warned on profits on Monday morning.

Crest said that it expects to make £41 million in profit, adjusted and before tax, in the year to October. It is a downgrade from the at least £45 million it guided in November, which was itself lower than two previous projections of £50 million and nearly £74 million.

The company blamed higher mortgages for a slowdown in the housing market last summer.

Shares closed down 1.11%.

Page Group did not blame a slowing housing market but pointed towards a slowing jobs market for its woes.

The company joined fellow recruiters Hays and Robert Walters saying that confidence is weak among hiring companies. The UK was Page’s worst-performing market with profits down by around a fifth.

Earnings are expected to be slightly below the £120-125 million Page Group had previously guided. Shares close down 1.45%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Flutter Entertainment, up 360p to 13,150p, Admiral Group, up 43p to 2,625p, Tesco, up 3.7p to 300.6p, Beazley, up 5.5p to 511.5p, and Aviva, up 4.5p to 432.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Burberry, down 73.5p to 1,212p, Ocado, down 33.2p to 619p, Lloyds, down 1.16p to 43.83p, B&M European, down 14.2p to 553p, and HSBC, down 13.7p to 596.4p.