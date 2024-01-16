Ocado sees return to annual earnings as sales leap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ocado sees return to annual earnings as sales leap

By Press Association
Ocado said prices rose 5.4% on average year-on-year across its products in the three months to November 26 (Ocado/PA)
Online supermarket Ocado has said it returned to annual earnings after seeing sales growth ramp up at its year end.

Ocado Group’s retail arm, which is run as a joint venture with Marks & Spencer, revealed sales lifted 10.9% to £609.4 million in the three months to November 26, up from growth of 7.2% in the previous quarter.

The firm said it would meet its forecast to return to earnings for the full year to November 26 after the fourth-quarter performance saw annual sales rise 7% overall.

The business has been looking to boost trade after slumping to a half-year loss of £2.5 million, by cutting its own costs and focusing on price reductions across hundreds of items to win back shoppers hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis.

It said: “Our trading performance, and our focus on costs, has translated through to our bottom line, returning to positive EBITDA for the full year.”

The group also said it achieved record Christmas trading, which fell after its year-end, with Ocado Retail hitting its highest level of sales, with a 7% rise between December 20 and 24.

Ocado said prices rose 5.4% on average year-on-year across its products in the three months to November 26, which it said was below inflation in the wider market.

It marked a sharp fall on the 8.4% price inflation seen in the previous quarter.

Sales by volume lifted 4.8% in its fourth quarter but basket sizes continued to fall, down 1.6% in the quarter due to cost-of-living pressures and as shoppers continued to change their buying habits following the pandemic.

Hannah Gibson, Ocado Retail chief executive, said the group made “significant progress in 2023” and was “pleased to have finished the year with strong momentum”.

For the new financial year, Ocado Retail is forecasting revenues growth in the “mid-high single digits”, with further gains held back by moves to keep prices low.

It said: “We expect the positive trends in customer acquisition to lead to sustained volume growth in 2023-24.

“Revenue growth is likely to be impacted by lower growth in average selling price however, as we invest in value and as food price inflation continues to subside.”