Strong Christmas trading boosts Card Factory profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Strong Christmas trading boosts Card Factory profits

By Press Association
Card Factory saw ‘strong’ sales over Christmas (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Card Factory saw ‘strong’ sales over Christmas (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Card Factory has revealed that its annual profits are set to reach the top of previous targets after a “strong” Christmas period.

The high street chain saw demand for gifts help to boost sales across its shops.

Darcy Willson-Rymer, chief executive officer of the business, said it made progress with its growth strategy to drive the “strong performance” in recent months.

It told shareholders that total sales grew by 10.2% to £476.9 million for the 11 months to December 31, compared with the same period last year.

Store revenues grew by 8.2% on a like-for-like basis, with the firm highlighting continued demand for gifts and cards.

Meanwhile, it said online like-for-like sales dropped by 12.8% for the 11-month period.

The retailer now “expects to deliver full-year adjusted profit before tax (excluding one-off items) at the top of the range of market expectations”, it said.

Mr Willson-Rymer said: “Our value and quality proposition continues to resonate with customers at a time when value for money is as important as ever.

“Even during challenging times, consumers want to celebrate key life moments and this was reflected in the positive performance that we saw in the Christmas trading period and throughout the year to date.

“Colleagues across all areas of our business have worked incredibly hard to deliver an improved experience for our customers this year.

“As we look ahead, we remain focused on delivering against our growth strategy by helping our customers to affordably celebrate all life’s moments.”

Analysts at Peel Hunt said the update showed a “decent Christmas in challenging sector” amid weak high street footfall.

However, shares in the retailer slipped by 6.6% to 100.6p in trading on Tuesday morning.