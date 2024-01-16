Quoted motor insurance premiums have jumped by 67.2% annually – index

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Quoted motor insurance premiums have jumped by 67.2% annually – index

By Press Association
The average quoted price of motor insurance jumped by 67.2% in the year to November, according to Consumer Intelligence (Ben Birchall/PA)
The average quoted price of motor insurance jumped by 67.2% in the year to November 2023, according to an index.

But data analytics company Consumer Intelligence, which compiled the research, said there are some signs of a slowdown.

It said quoted premiums rose by 10.6% in the three months to November, which was significantly slower than a 22% rise in the three months to August and a 15.2% increase in the three months to May.

Its research indicates that in November, motorists most commonly received a quote between £500 and £749.

According to recent figures from the Association of British Insurers (ABI), which looks at prices paid rather than quotes, the average motor insurance price increased by 29% or £125 annually in the third quarter of 2023 to a record high of £561.

The association has highlighted delays in repair and supply chains, the rising cost of parts and materials and increasingly sophisticated car technology as factors adding to insurers’ own cost pressures, which in turn feed into the prices paid by customers for insurance premiums.

Rising energy bills have also affected costs.

Max Thompson, insurance insight manager at Consumer Intelligence said: “There is evidence that in certain areas such as Scotland and the East Midlands recent storms have had an impact on premiums.

“During the last quarter, small increases in telematics competitiveness were observed across all the age groups… However, motorists across all age groups and all over the country are seeing major increases in quoted premiums.”

The averages of the cheapest premiums returned on comparison websites are calculated, to compile the research.