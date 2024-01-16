Fridays owner posts festive sales boost despite cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fridays owner posts festive sales boost despite cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
Fridays has rebranded from its old name of TGI Fridays (Chris Ison/PA)
Christmas bookings jumped at restaurant chain Fridays as families shrugged off pressure from the cost-of-living crisis.

Hostmore, the parent group of the chain, said it saw “an improvement” in trading over the latter half of 2023 after pushing forward with a turnaround plan.

Chief executive officer of Hostmore, Julie McEwan, said the company was “mindful” of the effect that the cost-of-living crisis had on its customers.

Speaking to the PA news agency, she said: “We were mindful that the cost of living crisis affected quite a lot of families over time, so we wanted to go back to our roots and understand who we were and our core market.

“We looked at our booking strategy and also looked at what our competitors were doing, we made it as frictionless as possible, but also with a smaller deposit.

“A lot of competitors were saying if you want to come and dine with us, and you’ve got a party of 12, for example, it was £10 per head.

“We took that deposit right down which meant that our deposits went up and our core market – our families – could afford to actually come and book with us, and they did.”

A “really pleasing” December 2023 boosted Hostmore’s overall revenue for the latter half of 2023, with like-for-like revenue of 4% compared to December 2022.

Hostmore said that they found the outcome “particularly encouraging” considering that the majority of their properties are situated in retail parks and shopping centres.

It manages 91 locations and employs about 4,500 people across its restaurants, which recently underwent a rebranding from TGI Fridays.

It is expected that the company will generate £5.4 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) by the latter half of 2023.

Ms McEwan said: “We have continued making good progress in executing our turnaround strategy, through disciplined capital allocation and the delivery of further cost reductions.

“Our organic growth initiatives, implemented through a strong and motivated operational platform, have improved the financial outlook of the business and continue into 2024.”

Hostmore has also said that it is committed to achieving its goal of becoming debt-free by diverting all its free cash flow towards paying off its borrowings.

As a result, its net bank debt at the end of the year was £25.1 million, an improvement compared to the figure of £31.3 million recorded on July 2 2023.

“We’ve got really motivated teams and a lot of the ideas that we use come from the experience within the brands,” she added.

“Also, what we are doing is we’re utilising our brand equity and also our heritage of TGI Fridays, so what worked really well and taking the best of both, looking at the consumer of the future and how we can attract more footfall in as well.”