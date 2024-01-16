Ryanair to step up oversight of Boeing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Ryanair to step up oversight of Boeing

By Press Association
Ryanair will deploy more engineers to oversee quality control at US factories building Boeing aircraft for the airline (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Ryanair will deploy more engineers to oversee quality control at US factories building Boeing aircraft for the airline (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

Ryanair will deploy more engineers to oversee quality control at US factories building Boeing aircraft for the airline.

Michael O’Leary, group chief executive at Ryanair, said the carrier has agreed to step up its activities at the manufacturer’s site in Seattle and Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita, where fuselages are built.

This comes after a Boeing 737 Max 9 operated by US-based Alaska Airlines suffered a mid-air blowout on January 5.

Ryanair does not have any Max 9 aircraft in its fleet, but uses other variants of the 737.

Mr O’Leary told reporters at a press conference in London: “I think we all as an industry, Boeing and the airline customers, want to be seen to be investing more in quality control of what’s coming off the line in Wichita and Seattle.

“Boeing are putting a lot of engineers on the line doing quality control, and we want to be seen as well to be investing in it.

“I think both Boeing have to improve the quality of what they’re delivering to customers, and customers have to be seen to be actually investing in improving the quality on the shop floor at Boeing as well.

“Boeing are very welcoming of us putting in more engineers in Seattle.”

Mr O’Leary expressed concern that the Alaska Airlines incident will lead to further delivery delays with Boeing aircraft.

He said the management team in Seattle “needs to be improved” but he gave his support for Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun, stating that he is “doing a stellar job in very tough circumstances”.

Mr O’Leary added: “We don’t need more senior management changes in Boeing.”