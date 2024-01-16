Insolvency Service probes concerns around potential mis-selling of IVAs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Insolvency Service probes concerns around potential mis-selling of IVAs

By Press Association
Research into concerns around IVAs has been commissioned, the Insolvency Service said (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Research into concerns around IVAs has been commissioned, the Insolvency Service said (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The Insolvency Service is looking into concerns around the potential mis-selling of IVAs (individual voluntary arrangements).

The service said it wants to understand the experience of some consumers when taking out an IVA.

IVAs are a formal type of personal insolvency, whereby money is shared out between creditors.

Charities have previously raised concerns that some people may be pushed towards debt solutions that are not right for their individual needs.

The Insolvency Service said on its website: “IVAs support a valid, public policy objective by providing debt relief for individuals in financial distress.

“However, specific issues and concerns have been raised which can have negative impacts for those who are most vulnerable.”

RSM UK Creditor Solutions LLP has been commissioned to undertake research.

This will seek to establish whether there is identifiable poor quality take-on, or “mis-selling”, across the IVA market as well as its prevalence and form, the service said.

The research will be used by the service to consider whether there is a need to make changes to the regulatory framework.

Information about the research placed on the gov.uk website said: “It should be noted there isn’t an agreed definition of what ‘mis-selling’ is; and others dispute that this is a relevant phrase in this context.

“Nevertheless, we are using the proxy term ‘mis-selling’ in this context to describe a set of poor quality take-on practices.

Matthew Upton, acting executive director of policy and advocacy at Citizens Advice, said in July 2023: “People seeking debt help should be able to trust the advice they get.

“Instead, they are being bombarded with adverts promising quick-fix solutions and huge debt write-offs.

“The reality is that these tactics are deceptive and lure people into fee-paying debt solutions like IVAs, which they so often can’t afford.”