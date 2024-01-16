Mortgage rates chopped further as lenders unveil further reductions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mortgage rates chopped further as lenders unveil further reductions

By Press Association
Lenders are continuing to chop mortgage rates with NatWest, Metro Bank and TSB among those making reductions (Joe Giddens/PA)
Lenders are continuing to chop mortgage rates, with a string of new announcements.

According to financial information website Moneyfacts, the average two-year fixed homeowner mortgage rate on Tuesday morning was 5.62%, down from 5.66% on Monday.

The average five-year fixed homeowner mortgage rate on Tuesday morning was 5.24%, falling from 5.28% on Monday.

HSBC UK said on Tuesday that rates have been cut on its homeowner mortgage range by up to 0.40 percentage points.

An HSBC UK spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to announce cuts to mortgage rates across our UK residential range for first-time buyers and home movers, as well as some reductions on our switcher range.”

The Mortgage Works (TMW) said that from Wednesday, its reduced rates for buy-to-let customers will include a two-year fixed-rate deal at 3.69% for people with a 35% deposit who are looking to buy a home or remortgage.

Joe Avarne, senior manager, buy-to-let mortgages at TMW said: “These changes demonstrate our continued support to landlords and the sector.”

NatWest, Metro Bank and TSB are also among the lenders to be making reductions.

Elliott Culley, director at Switch Mortgage Finance, told website Newspage: “As each day passes, mortgage lenders are becoming more confident in the stability of the current market.

“It wasn’t that long ago that we saw lenders only dipping their toe into rate reductions, but now we are seeing some lenders dive head-first and offering larger reductions.”