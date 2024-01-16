Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs settles racism dispute with spirits giant Diageo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs settles racism dispute with spirits giant Diageo

By Press Association
Sean Combs has agreed a settlement with Diageo and dismissed his lawsuits again the spirits firm (Ian West/PA)
Diageo has settled a dispute with Sean “Diddy” Combs after the US rapper accused the UK spirits giant of racism.

Mr Combs withdraw his legal action and all allegations as part of the resolution.

Last year, the music mogul’s business began legal action claiming that the DeLeon tequila brand co-owned by the two groups, and Ciroc vodka brand, which is owned by Diageo but has collaborated with Mr Combs, were typecast as “black brands”.

Ciroc
Diageo produces and distributes the Ciroc vodka brands (Alamy/PA)

His legal filing said: “Rather than equal treatment, Diageo has treated Mr Combs and his brands worse than others because he is black.

“Diageo has typecast Ciroc and DeLeon, apparently deciding they are ‘black brands’ that should be targeted only to ‘urban’ consumers.”

In a joint statement, he and the drinks group, which owns brands such as Guinness and Tanqueray, said they have “now agreed to resolve all disputes between them”.

FTSE 100 Index-listed Diageo confirmed on Tuesday that it no longer has any ongoing business relationship with the rapper, producer and entrepreneur.

It is understood the firm reached a financial agreement to take over Mr Combs’ 50% stake in their DeLeon tequila joint venture.

Mr Combs bought the DeLeon brand in partnership with Diageo in 2013.

Diageo also agreed a final payment to end his partnership with Ciroc vodka.

The value of the settlement was not disclosed.