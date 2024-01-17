BP appoints Murray Auchincloss as its permanent boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BP appoints Murray Auchincloss as its permanent boss

By Press Association
BP has announced it has made interim chief executive Murray Auchincloss permanent in the role (Nick Ansell/PA)
BP has appointed Murray Auchincloss as its new chief executive, after the surprise resignation of former boss Bernard Looney last year.

Mr Auchincloss has been acting as interim chief executive of the energy giant since September but will now take on the role permanently.

BP said it had gone through a “robust and competitive” search for a new boss, including considering candidates from outside the business, but decided Mr Auchincloss is “the right leader” for the group.

Mr Looney resigned suddenly in September after failing to disclose his past relationships with company colleagues.

The former chief executive accepted he was not “fully transparent” in providing details of all relationships to the company board.

He had spent his working life at the firm, having started as a drilling engineer in 1991.

Bernard Looney resignation
Former BP chief executive Bernard Looney resigned suddenly in September (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Auchincloss is a 53-year-old Canadian national who was BP’s chief financial officer for more than three years, having joined BP when it took over oil firm Amoco in 1998.

The new boss will take home an annual salary of £1.45 million before pension and bonus opportunities.

BP chairman Helge Lund said: “Since September, BP’s board has undertaken a thorough and highly competitive process to identify BP’s next CEO, considering a number of high-calibre candidates in detail.

“The board is in complete agreement that Murray was the outstanding candidate and is the right leader for BP.

“Many already know Murray well, and few know BP better than he does.”

He added that Mr Auchincloss will lead the business through its “disciplined transformation to an integrated energy company”.

Mr Auchincloss said: “It’s an honour to lead BP – this is a great company with great people.

“Our strategy – from international oil company to integrated energy company, or IOC to IEC – does not change. I’m convinced about the significant value we can create.”