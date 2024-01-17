Hornby growth plans on track after Black Friday boosts sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hornby growth plans on track after Black Friday boosts sales

By Press Association
Hornby has revealed an increase in sales over the latest quarter (Danny Lawson/PA)
Model train specialist Hornby has revealed a rise in sales over the latest quarter after it was boosted by strong Black Friday trading.

The Margate-based company saw shares move higher in early trading as a result.

Bosses said Hornby has made progress in its strategy to return to profit after sliding to a £5.9 million loss in the previous financial year.

On Wednesday, the company said profit margins have improved recently as it benefited from more direct-to-consumer trade and full-price sales.

Hornby reported that group sales rose 5% over the quarter to December 31, compared with the same period in 2022.

The models and collectibles business said this meant sales over the first nine months of the current financial year were up 6%.

Recent sales were aided by a “strong” performance around Black Friday in November, helping sales move 10% higher year-on-year for that month.

The group also reduced its debt position over the quarter, with net debt at £13.5 million in December. It had been £14.6 million in September last year.

Olly Raeburn, chief executive of the firm, said: “As outlined in our interim results to the end of September, this is a year of significant strategic, structural and operational change, requiring investment in many areas.

“We continue to make good progress on our key strategic initiatives and look forward to a return to profitable growth in the next financial year.”

It comes amid wider pressures in the model railway industry, which saw Widnes-based Hattons Model Railways reveal earlier this month that it will cease trading after 77 years.

Shares in Hornby were 3.2% higher at 16p on Wednesday morning.